Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Third Quarter Revenue of $23.1 million , up 39.7% year over year

Third Quarter Net Income of $1.3 million , up 172.5% year over year

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues were $23.1 million , an increase of 39.7% from $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 22.1%, an increase of 150 basis points year over year.

Net Income was $1.3 million , an increase of 172.5% from $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Number of transmission products sold was 33,478 units, an increase of 11.6% compared with 29,985 units in the third quarter of 2020.

CEO and CFO Remarks

Mr. Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, commented, ""Greenland continues to demonstrate operation excellence and results generation by achieving $23.1 million representing a year over year growth of 39.7%. I am proud of our passionate team for their hard work and accomplishments in a difficult quarter challenged by rising material and logistic costs. The global supply chain continues to grow and Greenland is well positioned to benefit from the strong demand."

Mr. Wang continued, "Despite a brief delay due to port congestion, our latest electric GEF-series lithium powered forklift trucks have arrived on US soil. The GEF-series lithium forklifts consist of three different models ranging from 1.8 tons to 3.5 tons rated load and launch prices ranging from approximately $23,999 to $34,999 with battery and charger. We have begun the sales process and expect our first batch to sell quickly. Our industry disruptive GEL-1800, an all electric 1.8 ton rated wheeled front loader, has also arrived and we have begun scheduling demonstrations to interested parties for sale. These vehicles will be followed by our GEX-8000, an all electric 8.0 ton rated load lithium excavator, scheduled to arrive in January 2022. Our electric industrial vehicle division is progressing well and will deepen the value Greenland generates for our shareholders and our clients."

Mr. Jing Jin, Greenland Technologies' Chief Financial Officer commented: "Greenland's stellar performance in the third quarter of 2021 is a testament to our strong capabilities in addressing increasing demands for advanced transmission products and mitigate supply chain risks. Fueled by our robust sales of transmission units, our net income increased 172.5% to $1.3 million. Meanwhile, we also saw further improvement in our profitability. Specifically, our gross margin continued an upward trend and reached 22.1% in the quarter, up 150 basis points from the prior year. Given our sound financial position, we are confident to spearhead the development of electrifying commercial vehicles."

Recent Developments and Strategic Highlights:

Arrival of New Zero Emissions GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts

In November 2021 , Greenland announced the arrival of its new zero emissions GEF-series EV forklift, one of the industry's first lithium-powered EV forklift trucks. Deliveries will begin in earnest, with promotional launch prices ranging from approximately $23,999 to $34,999 . Priority will also be given to customers who have previously placed orders in the North American market.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $23.1 million, an increase of approximately 39.7% year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to the significant increase in the sales volume resulting from the continuously growing market demand, the ability to boost supplies, and a shift in the product mix towards higher value products. The number of transmission products sold increased 11.6% to 33,478 units from 29,985 units in the third quarter of 2020.

Costs of Goods Sold

Costs of goods sold were $18.0 million, an increase of 37.1% from $13.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales volume and the increase in raw material prices.

Gross profit

Gross profit was $5.1 million, an increase of 50.0% from $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 22.1%, up 150 basis points from 20.6% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a shift in the product mix towards products of higher value and sophistication such as hydraulic transmission products.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.0 million, up 162.8% from $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenues was 13.2%, up 6.2% percentage points from 7.0% in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to the increase in sales, consultancy fees, and research and development expenses year-over-year.

Selling expenses were $0.5 million , an increase of 93.2% from $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in unit price for transportation expenses.

General and administration expenses were $1.2 million , an increase of 255.1% from $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the G&A expenses incurred from the new financing activities as well as the increased legal and consultancy fees for business planning and projects as the Company expanded its operations.

Research and development expenses were $1.4 million , an increase of 143.2% from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributed to the increase in R&D investment into higher value, more sophisticated products and electrification products.

Income from operations

Income from operations was $2.1 million, a decrease of 8.4% from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net Income

Net Income was $1.3 million, an increase of 172.5% from $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted net income per ordinary share was $0.09, an increase of 350.0% from $0.02 in the third quarter of 2020.

Business Outlook

For the full year of 2021, the Company maintained its guidance for total revenues to be between $90 million to $100 million, representing an increase of approximately 35% to 49% year over year from 2020.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company's current and preliminary expectations regarding its business situation and market conditions. The outlook is subject to change, especially considering the uncertainties that may result from how the COVID-19 pandemic develops globally.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit https://ir.gtec-tech.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(UNAUDITED, IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the three months

ended September 30,

For the nine months

ended September 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020 REVENUES

$ 23,084,793

$ 16,520,598

$ 75,899,994

$ 42,969,010 COST OF GOODS SOLD



17,987,363



13,122,382



59,993,008



34,764,736 GROSS PROFIT



5,097,430



3,398,216



15,906,986



8,204,274 Selling expenses



522,770



270,654



1,397,462



792,030 General and administrative expenses



1,150,769



324,073



2,814,120



1,841,958 Research and development expenses



1,372,215



564,204



3,337,056



1,604,151 Total operating expenses

$ 3,045,754

$ 1,158,931

$ 7,548,638

$ 4,238,139 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

$ 2,051,676

$ 2,239,285

$ 8,358,348

$ 3,966,135 Interest income



4,737



66,960



14,165



142,791 Interest expense



(106,506)



(231,760)



(508,359)



(942,524) Other income



231,466



(1,267,982)



829,556



(415,150) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

$ 2,181,373

$ 806,503

$ 8,693,710

$ 2,751,252 INCOME TAX



927,844



346,502



1,844,619



491,660 NET INCOME

$ 1,253,529

$ 460,001

$ 6,849,091

$ 2,259,592 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST



225,181



252,068



911,422



535,898 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO GREENLAND

TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION

AND SUBSIDIARIES

$ 1,028,348

$ 207,933

$ 5,937,669

$ 1,723,694 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):



(605,515)



3,657,192



(29,781)



2,410,267 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Greenland technologies holding

corporation and subsidiaries



(433,694)



2,863,032



(31,313)



2,303,218 Unrealized foreign currency translation income (loss)

attributable to Noncontrolling interest



(171,821)



794,160



1,532



107,049 Comprehensive income



594,654



3,070,965



5,906,356



4,026,912 Noncontrolling interest



53,360



1,046,228



912,954



642,947 WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES

OUTSTANDING:























Basic and diluted



11,371,171



10,021,142



10,749,425



10,017,204 NET INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE

ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE

COMPANY:























Basic and diluted



0.09



0.02



0.55



0.17

























The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)













September

30,

December

31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,020,787

$ 7,159,015 Restricted cash



6,635,569



2,244,038 Short term investment



500,000



- Notes receivables



37,028,350



30,803,772 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $999,026 and

$986,532, respectively



21,321,082



12,408,548 Inventories



20,608,956



15,380,063 Due from related parties-current



39,026,289



38,535,171 Advance to suppliers



207,371



447,901 Prepayments and other current assets



94,239



664,926 Total Current Assets

$ 134,442,643

$ 107,643,434













Non-current asset











Property, plant, equipment and construction in progress, net



19,313,667



20,135,339 Land use rights, net



4,014,734



4,035,254 Other intangible assets



-



- Due from related parties – non-current



-



- Deferred tax assets



158,431



158,455 Goodwill



3,890



3,890 Operating lease right-of-use assets



88,783





Other non-current assets



37,210



158,455 Total non-current assets

$ 23,616,715

$ 24,335,303 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 158,059,358

$ 131,978,737

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Continued)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)



Current Liabilities







Short-term bank loans

$ 8,664,680

$ 18,487,356 Notes payable-bank acceptance notes



42,626,471



25,889,067 Accounts payable



28,288,161



22,005,260 Customer deposits



335,631



366,029 Due to related parties



7,514,772



9,051,119 Other current liabilities



1,490,381



2,212,325 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



32,806



- Long-term payable- current portion



390,293



797,179 Total current liabilities

$ 89,343,195

$ 78,808,335













Long-term liabilities











Long term operating lease liabilities



56,128



- Long-term payables



-



166,292 Other long-term liabilities



2,183,427



2,342,648 Total long-term liabilities

$ 2,239,555

$ 2,508,940 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 91,582,750

$ 81,317,275 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











EQUITY











Ordinary shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized; 11,371,171 and

10,225,142 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December

31, 2020.



-



- Additional paid-in capital



21,983,495



13,707,39 Statutory reserves



3,842,331



4,517,117 Retained earnings



33,340,787



26,728,332 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



418,351



(62,925) Total shareholders' equity

$ 59,584,964

$ 44,889,922 Non-controlling interest



6,891,644



5,771,540 TOTAL EQUITY

$ 66,476,608

$ 50,661,462













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 158,059,358

$ 131,978,737

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited consolidated financial statements.

