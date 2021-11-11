Forbes Names TTEC One of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been ranked by Forbes as one of the World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

TTEC is ranked #21 overall and is recognized as the top company in the Business Services & Supplies category, which includes the CX market segment.

"TTEC is honored to be recognized as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies," said Ken Tuchman, chairman and CEO. "We have worked to create an innovative, responsive culture that supports our female colleagues through values-based leadership, mentorship and programming that enables personal and professional growth."

TTEC's global Women in Leadership forum elevates women through mentorship, educational programs, networking events, advocacy and has been critical in the attraction, retention and advancement of women. Women comprise a growing percentage of TTEC's total employee base, most notably, in leadership roles up through the company's Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Even through the pandemic, which disproportionately impacted women, 65% of TTEC new hires have been women.

"This recognition is a testament to our culture and ability to deliver an extraordinary employee experience. Our commitment to flexible work environments, best-in-class training and virtual community building with colleagues around the world delivers an exceptional workplace experience for women," said Regina Paolillo, global chief operating officer.

Approximately 85,000 women around the world responded to global surveys in which they were invited to evaluate their company on sexism, supportive policies for women in the workplace, balanced recruitment and related topics. Leadership, structure and public engagement were also taken into consideration during the multivariate analysis by Statista. To view the complete list, visit www.forbes.com/female-friendly-companies.

Earlier this year TTEC was named one of America's Best Employers of 2021 by Forbes magazine. In addition to being named as a top 500 employer in America, TTEC was also ranked as one of the Best Employers for Veterans, Best Employers for New Grads, Best Employers for Women, and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 62,300 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

Contact

Tim Blair

Tim.Blair@ttec.com

+1.303.397.9267

TTEC Logo (PRNewsfoto/TTEC Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.