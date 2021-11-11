Caterpillar volunteers design expertise to OSF HealthCare to create 3D print models for life saving surgeries <span class="legendSpanClass">Advanced visualization has led to changes in surgical approach in 50% of cases involving oncology patients</span>

PEORIA, Ill., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of 3D printing models of organs, heavy equipment maker Caterpillar, based in Illinois, doesn't come to mind. Typically, Caterpillar uses 3D technology to print incredibly detailed parts for new machines and equipment. But some of the company's industrial design engineers volunteered their expertise to Illinois based, OSF Healthcare, to design 3D organs for some of the most complex medical procedures that require extensive pre-surgery planning.

It began with pediatric hearts and now extends to other organs and cases involving cancer. Such was the recent case of Kevin Asbury, a 40 year-old prison worker, whose colon cancer had spread to his liver. Initially, he was given a 20-30% chance of survival. But, today Asbury is cancer free, in part, because of the OSF Innovation Advanced Image Modeling Lab (AIM) located at the Jump Simulation & Education Center and led by Dr. Matthew Bramlet, a faculty member of the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria. Bramlet and his colleagues have perfected the process of converting patient specific CT and MRI images into segmented anatomy that is relevant to the medical decision-making pathway.

The use of advanced virtual reality modeling (VRM) has changed one surgeon's preoperative plans for half of patients eligible. This technology, created in the AIM lab, also increased the surgeon's confidence in the plan 65% of the time.

Organs can be enhanced using virtual reality (VR). The advanced 3D printed model from Caterpillar's Industrial Design engineers is translucent and uses additives that can show tumors and arteries. This offers a better view of anatomy as well as the risks involved in complex surgeries involving vital organs.

Dr. Sonia Orcutt, assistant professor of Surgery, University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, used such a model to explain to Kevin and Melissa Asbury what was involved with his anatomy and cancerous tumors so they could better understand the risks of the extensive surgery that lasted six hours.

Dr. John Vozenilek, vice president/chief medical officer of OSF Innovation & Digital Health, says the technology is a fantastic way to help patients understand what they're facing.

"I think it relieves anxiety. It creates greater understanding," said Dr. Vozenilek. "It lets them know what's going on fully. I think there's pain in anxiety and our job as clinicians, is to alleviate pain, so let's think about it that way."

Caterpillar Industrial Designer Christian Ritchie, who worked on the model, had a chance to meet the Asburys after a successful surgery, additional chemotherapy, and the clear scans that followed.

"Working on something like this where we can help a single person have a better chance of survival after cancer, is not expected in this job," said Ritchie. "But it is awesome."

And the surgery has given Kevin Asbury hope and a new outlook on life.

"Every day is a blessing," said Asbury. "Every day. Every birthday, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving. People take that for granted until they have something like this going on. I cherish everything now a little more than what I used to."

Dr. Orcutt is documenting all outcomes in which she uses advanced image modeling, currently supported strictly through philanthropy from donors and both Caterpillar and OSF HealthCare. Dr. Vozenilek says without philanthropy, innovation would occur but perhaps not as quickly. The challenge is to expand the offerings to everyone who needs the advanced technology.

"Complex surgeries are happening across the United States and across the world every day," said Dr. Vozenilek. "How can we get this technology, so that surgeons can pre-plan; they can see the anatomy, they can see the complexity, they can make better decisions – pre-op. How do we get that out there and to scale? That's our next great challenge!"

