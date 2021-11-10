Sholom At Home Launches VitalTech Transforming The Delivery Of Senior Services At Home

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalTech, a rapidly growing market leader in Virtual Care Solutions, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Sholom, a leading provider of high quality elder care. With convenient Twin Cities locations, Sholom offers a continuum of care ranging from senior apartment homes and assisted living to short-term rehab and skilled nursing care, hospice services, memory care, , meals on wheels, as well as home care services.

Sholom chose VitalCare to expand its home care services offering patients the ability to access care in their homes.

VitalTech is the industry's first fully integrated virtual care platform, providing remote patient monitoring (RPM) and digital care solutions that transform virtual health. Their virtual care platform, VitalCare, enables care providers to streamline workflows while improving health-related outcomes, thereby increasing patient safety, and lowering the cost of care.

Sholom Home Care, which offers Medicare-Certified and private pay home health care services, has partnered with VitalCare to expand its home care services by offering patients the ability to access care in their homes and making it easy for them to interact virtually with their care managers. This tele-health project that has been generously supported by The Legacy Heritage fund. VitalCare offers patients/residents and caregivers added resources to help manage chronic conditions with tools such as: launching a video appointment from inside VitalCare, sending a short survey or message, viewing and/or editing a patient's records while on the video call to save time or monitoring a patient's at home biometric readings (e.g. weight, oxygen level, blood pressure).

"VitalTech is thrilled to add Sholom Home Care to our growing list of customers while expanding care to their senior clients at home", says Ernie Ianace, EVP of Sales and Marketing at VitalTech. "We look forward to enhancing patient care together by providing their care teams with insight into an event that might otherwise not be detected, allowing for earlier intervention and better outcomes."

"We are excited to partner with VitalTech to enhance services to our patients. VitalCare offers an easy to use, patient-centric solution that enables our care team to individualize each care plan," says Barbara Klick, CEO of Sholom. "Our goal is to help our patients/residents stabilize their health and reach their maximum level of functionality and independence, as well deliver the highest quality of care all from the comfort of their own home, and VitalCare helps us do that."

About Sholom:

Recognizing that the elderly are individuals with psychological, emotional spiritual, social and physical needs, the organization is committed to working with individuals and their families to find the most comfortable and enjoyable living arrangements. For more information on Sholom at Home, please visit: https://www.sholom.com/service/home-care/



About Project Accelerate™

Legacy Heritage Project Accelerate is a national program for mid-sized, second stage Jewish non-profit organizations. The program supports the development of the senior leadership of participating organizations, strengthens organizational infrastructure, and stimulates an increase in the organizations' capacity to impact their individual fields and the wider Jewish community. The components of the program include: organizational assessment and consulting, work on a project, seminars and professional development in fundraising and other relevant topics.

About VitalTech

VitalTech develops technologies, platforms and hardware that empower patients to better care for their health and wellness while enabling clinicians and health systems to remotely monitor, manage and care for patients. Our proprietary platform enables health systems, skilled nursing facilities, home health providers, physicians and senior living facilities to streamline workflows while improving health outcomes, increasing patient safety and lowering the cost of care. Our suite of easy-to-use devices and software increase patient engagement and compliance. For more information or a free consultation please visit www.vitaltech.com.

VitalTech's mission is to enhance the quality of life for patients through connected care services and smart wearable devices that improve health outcomes, increase safety and lower the cost of care.

