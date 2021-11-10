New Acosta Report Explores the Current and Future Growth of Online Grocery Shopping

Research shows eCommerce is still on the rise, with nearly 25% of all online grocery shoppers planning to do more in the next year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today released its latest research report, The Growth of Online Grocery Shopping Shows No Signs of Slowing Down. The report details consumers' growing preference for online grocery shopping, largely resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and shares future predictions for the U.S. grocery market. According to Acosta's research, nearly 25% of all online grocery shoppers plan to do more within the next year.

"COVID-19 significantly accelerated shoppers' reliance on eCommerce," said Colin Stewart, Executive Vice President, Business Intelligence at Acosta. "Half of all online grocery shoppers developed their current preferences after the pandemic began. This widespread embrace of online grocery platforms is expected to notably impact the CPG industry, with Mercatus and Incisiv projecting that eCommerce will account for 20 percent of the U.S. grocery market in the next five years. Shoppers who have grown accustomed to the convenience of online grocery shopping will likely maintain their new habits long after the pandemic ends."

Acosta's research provides in-depth insight into consumers' online grocery shopping behaviors and offers predictions on future preferences.

Rise of Online Grocery Shopping

COVID-19 played a key role in the rising popularity of online grocery shopping, with over half of all shoppers (51%) starting online shopping after the pandemic began.

Fifty percent of all shoppers rarely or never shop for groceries online.

New Grocery Habits

Over half of consumers (59%) stick with their usual in-store retailer when purchasing groceries online but major aspects of the traditional shopping experience have changed.

Online Subscriptions

Online subscriptions became extremely popular during the pandemic with thirty-one percent of all shoppers using this method to purchase grocery items.

About 90% of these subscribers intend to continue their subscriptions over the next year.

Future Shopping Intentions

About one quarter of all online grocery shoppers (23%) plan to shop for groceries online more within the next year, with over half (64%) planning to continue shopping at their current level.

Acosta's The Growth of Online Grocery Shopping Shows No Signs of Slowing Down report was gathered via online surveys using the company's proprietary shopper community, conducted in October 2021.

