The Glimpse Group and D-ID Partner to Bring Life to the Metaverse with AI, VR & AR Harnessing AI-powered synthetic media with the visual power of Augmented & Virtual Reality, new partnership will change the way we view and interact with the Metaverse

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D-ID, a world leader in AI-driven creative media, and The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ: VRAR) (FSE: 9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced a partnership to collaborate on multiple AI/VR/AR products that breathe life into the Metaverse.

Combining aspects of AI, AR, VR, social media, online gaming, and other services, the Metaverse is a rapidly emerging space that adds a third dimension to the internet and makes it accessible in a richer, more seamless way. While several major tech companies are already staking a claim to the Metaverse, it is actually a "blue ocean" and much of the technology to make it possible and engaging have yet to be developed.

Leveraging the unique core competencies of D-ID and Glimpse, the partnership between the two companies brings a new dimension to the Metaverse. The jointly-developed technologies and products will combine D-ID's highly-realistic AI-powered Creative Reality™ technology with Glimpse Group's advanced VR/AR solutions. Together they are expected to create experiences for Metaverse users which are more immediate and realistic.

"The Metaverse is going to change everything, starting with the way humans interact with each other, the way we see the world, and the kinds of possessions we own," said Gil Perry, CEO and Co-founder of D-ID. "From commerce, to entertainment, from dating to healthcare, the success of the Metaverse depends on realistic digital personas in order for people to embrace it as an essential part of their daily lives. They will dance at virtual concerts, enjoy museums with friends, interact with brands, and more if they feel the experiences are truly immersive and the avatars are relatable. Our collaboration with Glimpse will shape and bring life to the Metaverse."

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of the Glimpse Group added: "Artificial Intelligence will play a key part in the Metaverse, and combining D-ID's cutting edge technology with Glimpse's immersive VR and AR solutions will allow companies across many industries to preview the direction the Metaverse will take."

The partners are already collaborating on a proof of concept ("PoC"), as an initial test drive of ways their technologies can work together. The PoC is a technology that will enable users to easily animate still photos directly on their device leveraging D-ID's technology and Glimpse's subsidiary company PostReality's ( www.postreality.io ) solutions.

D-ID's partnership with Glimpse is the latest in a series of strategic milestones for D-ID in a momentous year. Over the past few months, D-ID launched Deep Nostalgia for MyHeritage – and users have already created nearly 100 million animations of their ancestors with it. The Company also created an interactive marketing campaign for Mondelēz , partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures and Oblio to create a first-of-its-kind film promotion that enabled viewers to have a starring role in the Hugh Jackman film "Reminiscence," and partnered with Josh , India's version of TikTok, to allow the users of the short-video app to animate themselves dancing or lip-syncing to big pop hits.

About D-ID

D-ID is a Tel Aviv-based Creative Reality™ startup specializing in patented video reenactment technology using AI and deep learning. Established in 2017, D-ID created the first facial image de-identification solution to protect images and videos from facial recognition software. D-ID's products range from animating still photos, to facilitating high-quality video productions, and creating viral user experiences such as Deep Nostalgia, which has generated nearly 100M animations since its launch in late February. With $23 million in funding from Y Combinator, Pitango, AXA, Foundation VC, Maverick Ventures, AI Alliance, and others, D-ID aims to disrupt the media and entertainment industries with the creation of media using AI in traditional channels as well as the Metaverse. With international customers in the swiftly growing synthetic media market, D-ID's core competencies in the human face and deep learning enable its partners to create exciting and engaging content that was until now unimaginable. To find out more, please visit www.d-id.com .





About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com .

