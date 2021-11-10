Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Opryland Christmas Contest

BBVA Argentina announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Schedule

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, November 24, after market close.

Earnings Release

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 
Time: After market close

Conference Call

Monday, November 29, 2021  
Time: 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time – (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quiet Period

From Wednesday, November 10, through Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Executives

Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer 
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer 
Ms. Belén Fourcade, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial in:

1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free) 
1-412-317-6373 (International) 
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina
Web Phone: click here 
Conference ID: BBVA 
Webcast & Replay: click here

BBVA Argentina Investor Relations  
investorelations-arg@bbva.com  
ir.bbva.com.ar

About BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bbva-argentina-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-schedule-301421204.html

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.