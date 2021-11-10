ALOHA Teams Up With Kendall Toole The year-long crowdsourced motivation campaign will tap into the power of community and positive reinforcement to help people achieve happier paths to healthy

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALOHA , makers of organic plant-based protein bars, powders and drinks, today announced that Peloton instructor Kendall Toole has joined the ALOHA team. In a first-of-its-kind role, Kendall will anchor a year-long crowdsourced motivation campaign built on the power of community as a force for positive change. On a regular, ongoing basis Kendall will share the tips, tricks, skills and strategies that have helped her along her journey, with the goal of inspiring others to build their own "Toolekit" so they can stay the course on their happier paths to healthy. Kendall will be joined by a hand-picked team who will also share their unique perspectives and stories that speak to a different theme or skill and that are designed for people to incorporate into their Toolekits.

"The power of community is more vital than ever to our overall well-being, but I know firsthand it can be difficult to ask for the support you need. I also know there are more joyous ways to do most things that feel hard, like eating better, exercising more, and taking time to focus on your physical and mental health. I hope through this partnership that we can make it a little simpler and a lot more fun to become--and maintain--your healthiest self," said Kendall Toole.

"Having Kendall join the ALOHA team is a big, exciting step for our company," said Brad Charron, CEO, ALOHA. "This initiative is built around the truth that small steps lead to big impact and gives us an additional way to help people stay the course along their path."

Every month ALOHA and Kendall will focus on sharing a different topic or tool while exploring additional ways to bring the message and mission to life. This will include partnering with nonprofits that help uplift people along their path, deep-dives on topics most important to Kendall, and creating digital activations through which fans and followers can participate and share.

ALOHA's plant-based protein bars, drinks and powders are made with only thoughtfully sourced, high-quality ingredients and are 100% Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free from gluten, dairy, artificial flavors and soy. To learn more about Kendall's role at ALOHA and see the brand campaign video, visit aloha.com.

ALOHA is an employee-owned and operated company committed to helping people choose a happier path to a healthier life by creating simple, nutritious food that everyone can access and enjoy. Its sustainably sourced plant-based products are high in protein, amazingly low in sugar, Vegan, free from anything artificial, and next-level delicious--proving you don't have to sacrifice taste for nutrition. As a certified B Corporation®, ALOHA is dedicated to using its business as a force for good and taking care of its people, customers, communities and the planet. To learn more please visit www.ALOHA.com and follow @Alohamoment on Instagram.

