- Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $434 million, or $3.35 per share.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 - Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $434 million, or $3.35 per share.

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER), the global leader in aviation leasing, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ended September 30, 2021.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said, "I am pleased to report a strong quarter of earnings, with net income of $434 million, or $3.35 per share. This quarter was an important inflection point for the company. Our business continues to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with leasing demand and cash collections remaining strong. The GECAS transaction adds a portfolio of well-priced assets and a deeply experienced team of people that will further enhance AerCap's position as the lessor of choice for airlines around the world."

Highlights:

Completed the GECAS acquisition on November 1, 2021 , making AerCap the worldwide industry leader across all areas of aviation leasing: aircraft, engines and helicopters.

Completed the offering of $21 billion of senior unsecured notes in October 2021 and a $2 billion secured institutional term loan in November 2021 to finance the GECAS acquisition with an average coupon of approximately 2.6% and an average tenor of 7.1 years.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.3 to 1 at September 30, 2021 , which was a record low for the company. Pro forma for the GECAS acquisition, our adjusted debt/equity ratio was 2.8 to 1 as of September 30, 2021 .

Continued to see significant improvements in cash collections, trade receivables and deferral requests.

Special items in the third quarter of 2021 included $442 million ( $387 million after-tax) of other income related to proceeds from unsecured claims and $101 million ( $88 million after-tax) of expenses related to the GECAS transaction.

Signed lease agreements for 42 aircraft in the third quarter of 2021.

100% of new aircraft order book placed through 2022.

Revenue and Net Spread





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)

2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue:























Basic lease rents

$848

$897

(6%)

$2,608

$2,876

(9%) Maintenance rents and other receipts

110

91

22%

424

449

(6%) Total lease revenue

958

988

(3%)

3,032

3,326

(9%) Net gain on sale of assets

38

7

422%

65

76

(14%) Other income

459

31

1,365%

685

61

1,022% Total Revenues and other income

$1,454

$1,027

42%

$3,782

$3,462

9%



























Basic lease rents were $848 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $897 million for the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lease restructurings, transitions and the impact of airline bankruptcies.

Maintenance rents and other receipts were $110 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $91 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher maintenance revenue recognized as a result of lease terminations during the third quarter of 2021.

Net gain on sale of assets for the third quarter of 2021 was $38 million, relating to 11 aircraft sold for $101 million, compared with $7 million for the same period in 2020, relating to seven aircraft sold for $63 million. The increase was primarily due to the higher volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the third quarter of 2021 was $459 million, compared with $31 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by proceeds from unsecured claims in the third quarter of 2021.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)

2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Basic lease rents

$848

$897

(6%)

$2,608

$2,876

(9%)

























Interest expense

287

307

(7%)

861

938

(8%) Adjusted for:























Mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

1

—

NA

11

(15)

NA Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps

288

307

(6%)

872

924

(6%) Net interest margin (*)

$559

$590

(5%)

$1,736

$1,952

(11%) Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense

(393)

(428)

(8%)

(1,188)

(1,283)

(7%) Net interest margin, less depreciation and amortization

$166

$164

2%

$548

$670

(18%)

























Average lease assets (*)

$36,095

$36,926

(2%)

$36,158

$37,313

(3%)

























Annualized net spread (*)

6.2%

6.4%





6.4%

7.0%



Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*)

1.8%

1.8%





2.0%

2.4%





































(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures















Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps was $288 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $307 million for the same period in 2020. AerCap's average cost of debt was 3.8% for the third quarter of 2021, and 3.8% for the same period in 2020, excluding debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)

2021

2020

% increase/

(decrease)



(U.S. Dollars in millions)

(U.S. Dollars in millions)

























Selling, general and administrative expenses

$46

$44

5%

$127

$129

(1%) Share-based compensation expenses

22

17

29%

71

50

44% Total selling, general and administrative expenses

$68

$61

12%

$199

$178

11%

Total selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily due to the timing of compensation-related expenses.

Other Expenses

Asset impairment charges were $49 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $973 million for the same period in 2020. Asset impairment charges recorded in the third quarter of 2021 related to lease terminations and were largely offset by maintenance releases. Asset impairment charges recorded in the third quarter of 2020 included $915 million of impairment of flight equipment, related primarily to current technology widebody aircraft, in particular Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft, as well as the write-off of $58 million of goodwill.

Leasing expenses were $54 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared with $51 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher leasing expenses as a result of lease terminations, partially offset by a decrease in maintenance rights expense as a result of lower maintenance activity during the period and the lower maintenance rights asset balance.

Effective Tax Rate

AerCap's effective tax rate for the full year 2021 is expected to be 13.5%, compared to an effective tax rate of 5.5% for the full year 2020. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions as well as the amount of permanent tax differences relative to pre-tax income.

The company's effective tax rate was 12.4% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 11.1% for the third quarter of 2020. Our effective tax rate in any quarter can be impacted by revisions to the estimated full-year rate.

Other Assets

Other assets increased from $1,229 million as of December 31, 2020 to $1,670 million as of September 30, 2021, primarily due to receivables related to proceeds from unsecured claims that were received in October 2021 and unamortized debt issuance costs related to the bridge financing for the GECAS transaction.

Book Value Per Share





September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except share and per share data)









Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

$9,855



$8,811











Ordinary shares outstanding

133,379,789



129,756,613

Unvested restricted stock

(5,244,285)



(2,163,670)

Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

128,135,504



127,592,943











Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock)

$76.91



$69.06



Financial Position





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

% increase/ (decrease) over December 31, 2020



(U.S. Dollars in millions)













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$1,535



$1,495



3% Total lease assets (*)

35,962



36,642



(2%) Total assets

41,499



42,048



(1%) Debt

27,540



28,742



(4%) Total liabilities

31,569



33,116



(5%) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

9,855



8,864



11% Total equity

9,930



8,932



11%













(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to this non-GAAP measure

Aircraft Portfolio

As of September 30, 2021, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,304 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of the company's owned fleet as of September 30, 2021 was 6.7 years (3.6 years for new technology aircraft, 12.7 years for current technology aircraft) and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.3 years.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Net income / earnings per share excluding GECAS transaction-related expenses

Net income excluding GECAS transaction-related expenses is calculated as net income excluding the after-tax impact of transaction-related expenses. Earnings per share excluding GECAS transaction-related expenses is calculated by dividing net income excluding GECAS transaction-related expenses by the weighted average of our ordinary shares outstanding. Given the relative significance of this item during 2021, we have chosen to present this measure in order to assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to our earnings.





Three months ended September 30, 2021

Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Net income

Earnings per share

Net income

Earnings per share



(U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Net income / earnings per share

$434



$3.35

$912



$7.04

















Transaction-related expenses

101



0.78

196



1.51 Income tax benefit

(13)



(0.10)

(24)



(0.19)

















Net income / earnings per share excluding GECAS transaction-related expenses

$522



$4.04

$1,083



$8.36

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.



Pro Forma for GECAS acquisition

AerCap stand-alone

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio)











Debt $51,477



$27,540



$28,742













Adjusted for:









Cash and cash equivalents (1,651)



(1,311)



(1,249)

50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (1,125)



(1,125)



(1,125)

Adjusted debt $48,701



$25,104



$26,368

























Equity $16,513



$9,930



$8,932













Adjusted for:









50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 1,125



1,125



1,125

Adjusted equity $17,638



$11,055



$10,057













Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.8 to 1



2.3 to 1



2.6 to 1



Net interest margin, annualized net spread, annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization and average cost of debt

Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps and swaps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Average cost of debt is calculated as interest expense, excluding mark-to-market on interest rate caps and swaps, debt issuance costs, upfront fees and other impacts, divided by average debt balance. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance and sales-type leases and maintenance rights assets.

Conference Call

In connection with its report of third quarter 2021 results, management will host a conference call with members of the investment community today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The call can be accessed live by dialing (U.S./Canada) +1 929 477 0324 or (International) +353 1 246 5638 and referencing code 6980765 at least 5 minutes before start time, or by visiting AerCap's website at www.aercap.com under "Investors".

The webcast replay will be archived in the "Investors" section of the company's website for one year.

For further information, contact Joseph McGinley: +353 1 418 0428 ( jmcginley@aercap.com ).

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors, including the impacts of, and associated responses to: the Covid-19 pandemic, our ability to successfully integrate GECAS' operations and employees and realize anticipated synergies and cost savings; and the potential impact of the consummation of the GECAS transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors, that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv .

















AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets











(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data)





























September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

















Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$1,311,234



$1,248,772





Restricted cash

223,271



246,518





Trade receivables

79,504



170,675





Flight equipment held for operating leases, net

34,411,391



35,156,450





Investment in finance and sales-type leases, net

814,989



878,451





Flight equipment held for sale

192,403



—





Prepayments on flight equipment

1,872,387



2,111,659





Maintenance rights and lease premium, net

594,685



649,914





Other intangibles, net

207,569



224,634





Deferred income tax assets

121,812



131,532





Other assets

1,670,083



1,229,434





Total Assets

$41,499,328



$42,048,039

































Liabilities and Equity











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$881,173



$1,109,325





Accrued maintenance liability

1,596,414



1,750,395





Lessee deposit liability

497,178



600,321





Debt

27,539,694



28,742,081





Deferred income tax liabilities

1,054,915



913,431





Total liabilities

31,569,374



33,115,553



















Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 450,000,000 and 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized

as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 138,847,345 and 138,847,345

ordinary shares issued and 133,379,789 and 130,398,538 ordinary shares outstanding

(including 5,244,285 and 2,552,346 unvested restricted stock) as of September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

1,721



1,721





Additional paid-in capital

1,946,529



2,078,125





Treasury shares, at cost (5,467,556 and 8,448,807 ordinary shares as of September 30, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively)

(313,907)



(459,994)





Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(101,972)



(155,085)





Accumulated retained earnings

8,322,581



7,399,703





Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity

9,854,952



8,864,470





Non-controlling interest

75,002



68,016





Total Equity

9,929,954



8,932,486



















Total Liabilities and Equity

$41,499,328



$42,048,039











































AerCap Holdings N.V



















Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements



















(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020

























Revenues and other income



















Lease revenue:



















Basic lease rents

$847,650



$897,358



$2,607,974



$2,876,278





Maintenance rents and other receipts

110,423



90,743



424,252



449,252





Total lease revenue

958,073



988,101



3,032,226



3,325,530





Net gain on sale of assets

37,633



7,151



64,881



75,519





Other income

458,700



31,304



684,717



60,963





Total Revenues and other income

1,454,406



1,026,556



3,781,824



3,462,012



























Expenses



















Depreciation and amortization

393,366



415,970



1,182,086



1,243,586





Asset impairment

49,201



972,921



122,587



1,060,289





Interest expense

287,213



307,316



860,917



937,691





Loss on debt extinguishment

2,894



42,835



8,955



42,835





Leasing expenses

53,519



51,211



157,061



232,082





Selling, general and administrative expenses

68,197



60,918



198,619



178,415





Transaction-related expenses

100,859



—



195,534



—





Total Expenses

955,249



1,851,171



2,725,759



3,694,898



























Gain (loss) on investment at fair value

2,156



(128,363)



(307)



(114,421)



























Income before income taxes and income of investments



















accounted for under the equity method

501,313



(952,978)



1,055,758



(347,307)



























Income tax (expense) benefit

(62,132)



106,077



(142,527)



24,311





Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method

1,848



(3,901)



5,703



(397)



























Net income (loss)

$441,029



($850,802)



$918,934



($323,393)



























Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(7,108)



873



(7,237)



(3,651)



























Net income (loss) attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V.

$433,921



($849,929)



$911,697



($327,044)



























Basic earnings (loss) per share

$3.39



($6.66)



$7.12



($2.56)





Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$3.35



($6.66)



$7.04



($2.56)



























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

128,131,157



127,589,905



128,087,006



127,771,182





Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

129,378,791



127,589,905



129,585,420



127,771,182











































AerCap Holdings N.V











Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(U.S. Dollars in thousands)





























Nine months ended September 30,







2021

2020

















Net income (loss)

$918,934



($323,393)





Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,182,086



1,243,586





Asset impairment

122,587



1,060,289





Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount, debt premium and lease premium

50,305



45,802





Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt

(12,452)



(41,418)





Maintenance rights write-off

48,480



101,791





Maintenance liability release to income

(206,085)



(297,815)





Net gain on sale of assets

(64,881)



(75,519)





Deferred income taxes

143,222



(21,737)





Share-based compensation

63,956



49,513





Collections of finance and sales-type leases

94,626



47,117





Loss on investment at fair value

307



114,421





Loss on debt extinguishment

8,955



42,835





Transaction-related expenses

158,746



—





Other

22,780



150,937





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Trade receivables

87,855



(148,184)





Other assets

(413,811)



(382,914)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(246,296)



(87,468)





Net cash provided by operating activities

1,959,314



1,477,843



















Purchase of flight equipment

(738,090)



(306,048)





Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets

393,373



379,518





Prepayments on flight equipment

(75,930)



(564,927)





Net cash used in investing activities

(420,647)



(491,457)



















Issuance of debt

1,486,567



10,165,837





Repayment of debt

(2,678,134)



(8,451,299)





Debt issuance and extinguishment costs paid, net of debt premium received

(227,472)



(145,260)





Maintenance payments received

267,925



266,654





Maintenance payments returned

(172,035)



(312,136)





Security deposits received

155,794



53,915





Security deposits returned

(264,674)



(216,975)





Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders and others

(251)



(2,843)





Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation

(67,453)



(119,779)





Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,499,733)



1,238,114



















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

38,934



2,224,500





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

281



939





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,495,290



1,300,347





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$1,534,505



$3,525,786



















AerCap logo (PRNewsfoto/AerCap Holdings N.V.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.