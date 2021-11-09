Vectrus Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2021 financial results.
"We reported strong third quarter results that were underpinned by robust topline growth," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "In the third quarter, Vectrus recorded total and organic revenue growth of 30% and 13%, respectively. During the quarter, the Vectrus team achieved a noteworthy milestone in support of a major humanitarian effort. This accomplishment involved the successful build out of over 250,000 square feet of living space and associated life-support infrastructure for thousands of refugees coming from Afghanistan. This work was done on an accelerated timeline, under extreme weather conditions and required 24/7 support from our teams to ensure success. I'd like to commend our team for going above and beyond and their commitment and dedication to this critically important mission."
Prow continued, "As it relates to LOGCAP V, CENTCOM is at full operational capability and our presence in the Indo-Pacific region continues to expand. During the quarter we grew our footprint under LOGCAP V to providing logistics and support in the Philippines. We also completed the pre-transition site survey in Kwajalein and anticipate phase-in of this program to start by the end of the year. Our revenue in INDOPACOM now makes up approximately 5% of our total revenue compared to 1% in the same period last year."
"Our client campaigns remain instrumental to our growth and diversification strategy," said Prow. "During the third quarter we continued to build on our Navy campaign and won several noteworthy contracts that advanced our position as the premier converged infrastructure company. First, Vectrus was awarded a prime OTA contract to provide automation in the receipt and tracking of materials for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Secondly, Vectrus was awarded a contract to further develop the Real-Time Spectrum Operations software for the U.S. Navy fleet. This important effort is responsible for providing spectrum planning, sensing, monitoring, characterization, prediction, management, and maneuvering capabilities to support Electro-Magnetic Spectrum Operations. This win was based on our decades of experience providing leading-edge electromagnetic environmental effects engineering and spectrum operations. Finally, Vectrus was awarded a position on a $93 million five-year multiple award IDIQ contract to provide research and development, engineering, integration, test, cybersecurity, upgrade, and sustainment for various tactical threat systems for the Navy."
Third Quarter 2021 Results
Third quarter 2021 revenue of $459.4 million was up $107.0 million or 30.4% year-on-year. Revenue grew by $61.2 million year-on-year as a result of the company's two acquisitions on December 31, 2020 and grew $45.8 million or 13.0% organically. "Our organic and total revenue growth in the quarter was substantial and driven by Vectrus' ability to provide critical solutions in support of our clients' missions across all time zones," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Operating income was $12.9 million or 2.8% margin. M&A and integration related expenses of $3.3 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.6 million were incurred in the quarter. Adjusted operating income1 was $18.8 million or 4.1% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20.5 million or 4.5% margin as compared to $17.0 million or 4.8% in the prior year. "Our strong topline growth in the quarter had considerable material and pass-through content which carries with it a lower margin," said Lynch. "Year-on-year margin was also influenced by the phase-in of new awards, program completions and contract mix."
Lynch continued, "We are continuing to strategically invest in our business to enhance our capability and support future growth while phasing-in new programs that are expected to show incremental margin progression over time."
Fully diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.87 cents as compared to $0.88 cents in the prior years' quarter. Fully diluted EPS in the quarter included the aforementioned M&A and integration related costs, higher interest expense, and prior years' effect of tax credits taken in the period. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.15 in the quarter as compared to $0.97 cents in the prior year.
Cash provided by operating activities through October 1, 2021 was $53.4 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $37.7 million in the same period last year. Prior year's year-to-date cash flows benefitted from the CARES Act by $9.9 million. The increase year-to-date over the prior year is due to strong collections and working capital management. "Excluding the prior year benefit of the CARES Act payroll tax deferrals, year-to-date cash flow from operations improved 92% over last year. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $39.4 million, an impressive result that was driven by our teams focus on cash collections and process improvement," said Lynch.
Net debt at October 1, 2021 was $71.8 million, up $69.5 million from October 2, 2020. Total debt at October 1, 2021 was $128.0 million, up $62.0 million from $66.0 million at October 2, 2020. Both net debt and total debt were up due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020. Cash at quarter-end was $56.2 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.33x.
Lynch continued, "The outstanding performance by our team in the third quarter has further strengthened our balance sheet and enabled an additional pay-down of debt in the quarter of $45 million, reducing Vectrus' net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio to 0.75x. We plan to leverage our strong balance sheet and growth profile to enhance our current credit facility to a larger, more favorable, and flexible structure in order to support our growth plan and thoughtful deployment of capital on acquisitions that align with our strategy."
Total backlog as of October 1, 2021 was $4.9 billion and funded backlog was $1.2 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.3x as of October 1, 2021.
2021 Guidance
Lynch continued, "We are reiterating our previous 2021 guidance ranges." Guidance for 2021 is as follows:
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
2020 Actual
2021 Guidance
2021 Mid-Point
2021 Mid-Point vs 2020
Revenue
$1,396
$1,745
to
$1,780
$1,762
26.2%
Operating Income Margin
3.1%
3.7%
to
3.9%
3.8%
70 bps
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
4.0%
4.8%
to
5.0%
4.9%
90 bps
Earnings Per Share
$3.14
$3.96
to
$4.28
$4.12
31.2%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
$3.36
$4.76
to
$5.07
$4.92
46.4%
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$64.1
$58.0
to
$65.0
$61.5
(4.1%)
Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call
About Vectrus
For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
459,408
$
352,415
$
1,364,257
$
1,040,212
Cost of revenue
418,900
320,234
1,235,209
951,743
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
27,618
17,344
77,045
58,718
Operating income
12,890
14,837
52,003
29,751
Interest expense, net
(1,955)
(939)
(6,140)
(3,988)
Income from operations before income taxes
10,935
13,898
45,863
25,763
Income tax expense
677
3,507
7,623
5,593
Net income
$
10,258
$
10,391
$
38,240
$
20,170
Earnings per share
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.89
$
3.27
$
1.74
Diluted
$
0.87
$
0.88
$
3.23
$
1.72
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
11,726
11,621
11,696
11,590
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
11,849
11,751
11,830
11,743
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
October 1,
December 31,
(In thousands, except share information)
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
56,232
$
66,949
Restricted cash
—
1,778
Receivables
337,072
314,959
Other current assets
39,331
24,702
Total current assets
432,635
408,388
Property, plant, and equipment, net
23,560
22,573
Goodwill
316,978
339,702
Intangible assets, net
69,088
48,105
Right-of-use assets
43,111
18,718
Other non-current assets
9,379
6,325
Total non-current assets
462,116
435,423
Total Assets
$
894,751
$
843,811
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
211,585
$
159,586
Compensation and other employee benefits
73,521
79,568
Short-term debt
10,400
8,600
Other accrued liabilities
46,803
40,657
Total current liabilities
342,309
288,411
Long-term debt, net
116,623
168,751
Deferred tax liability
39,966
39,386
Other non-current liabilities
54,052
42,325
Total non-current liabilities
210,641
250,462
Total liabilities
552,950
538,873
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,726,707 and 11,624,717 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
117
116
Additional paid in capital
86,285
82,823
Retained earnings
260,266
222,026
Parent company equity
—
—
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,867)
(27)
Total shareholders' equity
341,801
304,938
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
894,751
$
843,811
VECTRUS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Operating activities
Net income
$
38,240
$
20,170
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
4,788
3,001
Amortization of intangible assets
7,521
3,031
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
65
63
Stock-based compensation
6,927
6,499
Amortization of debt issuance costs
689
286
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(22,835)
3,584
Other assets
(15,743)
(8,826)
Accounts payable
55,653
(1,988)
Deferred taxes
780
(7,575)
Compensation and other employee benefits
(5,737)
813
Other liabilities
(16,970)
18,597
Net cash provided by operating activities
53,378
37,655
Investing activities
Purchases of capital assets and intangibles
(7,650)
(3,348)
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
16
—
Business acquisition purchase price adjustment
262
—
Contribution to joint venture
(2,496)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,868)
(3,348)
Financing activities
Repayments of long-term debt
(6,000)
(4,500)
Proceeds from revolver
352,000
151,000
Repayments of revolver
(397,000)
(151,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
113
59
Payment of debt issuance costs
(17)
—
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation
(2,317)
(1,918)
Net cash used in financing activities
(53,221)
(6,359)
Exchange rate effect on cash
(2,784)
468
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(12,495)
28,416
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year
68,727
35,318
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period
$
56,232
$
63,734
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
4,706
$
3,030
Income taxes paid
$
9,068
$
12,570
Purchase of capital assets on account
$
480
$
373
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted
Revenue
$
459,408
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
459,408
Growth
30.4
%
30.4
%
Operating income
$
12,890
$
3,284
$
10
$
2,630
$
—
$
18,814
Operating margin
2.8
%
4.1
%
Interest expense, net
$
(1,955)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(1,955)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
10,935
$
3,284
$
10
$
2,630
$
—
$
16,859
Income tax expense
$
677
$
546
$
2
$
438
$
1,524
$
3,187
Income tax rate
6.2
%
18.9
%
Net income
$
10,258
$
2,738
$
8
$
2,192
$
(1,524)
$
13,672
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,849
11,849
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.87
$
0.23
$
—
$
0.18
$
(0.13)
$
1.15
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$
12,890
$
3,284
$
10
$
2,630
$
—
$
18,814
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$
4,320
$
—
$
—
$
(2,630)
$
—
$
1,690
EBITDA
$
17,210
$
3,284
$
10
$
—
$
—
$
20,504
EBITDA Margin
3.7
%
4.5
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K, except per share data)
Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted
Revenue
$
352,415
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
352,415
Operating income
$
14,837
$
121
$
38
$
1,003
$
—
$
15,999
Operating margin
4.2
%
4.5
%
Interest expense, net
$
(939)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(939)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
13,898
$
121
$
38
$
1,003
$
—
$
15,060
Income tax expense
$
3,507
$
28
$
9
$
170
$
—
$
3,714
Income tax rate
25.2
%
24.7
%
Net income
$
10,391
$
93
$
29
$
833
$
—
$
11,346
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,751
11,751
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.88
$
0.01
$
—
$
0.07
$
—
$
0.97
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$
14,837
$
121
$
38
$
1,003
$
—
$
15,999
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$
2,033
$
—
$
—
$
(1,003)
$
—
$
1,030
EBITDA
$
16,870
$
121
$
38
$
—
$
—
$
17,029
EBITDA Margin
4.8
%
4.8
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted
Revenue
$
1,364,257
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,364,257
Growth
31.2
%
31.2
%
Operating income
$
52,003
$
3,284
$
188
$
7,521
$
—
$
62,996
Operating margin
3.8
%
4.6
%
Interest expense, net
$
(6,140)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(6,140)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
45,863
$
3,284
$
188
$
7,521
$
—
$
56,856
Income tax expense
$
7,623
$
546
$
31
$
1,250
$
1,524
$
10,974
Income tax rate
16.6
%
19.3
%
Net income
$
38,240
$
2,738
$
157
$
6,271
$
(1,524)
$
45,882
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,830
11,830
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.23
$
0.23
$
0.01
$
0.53
$
(0.13)
$
3.88
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$
52,003
$
3,284
$
188
$
7,521
$
—
$
62,996
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$
12,309
$
—
$
—
$
(7,521)
$
—
$
4,788
EBITDA
$
64,312
$
3,284
$
188
$
—
$
—
$
67,784
EBITDA Margin
4.7
%
5.0
%
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted
Revenue
$
1,040,212
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,040,212
Operating income
$
29,751
$
2,409
$
225
$
3,031
$
—
$
35,416
Operating margin
2.9
%
3.4
%
Interest expense, net
$
(3,988)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
(3,988)
Income from operations before income taxes
$
25,763
$
2,409
$
225
$
3,031
$
—
$
31,428
Income tax expense
$
5,593
$
554
$
48
$
512
$
—
$
6,707
Income tax rate
21.7
%
21.3
%
Net income
$
20,170
$
1,855
$
177
$
2,519
$
—
$
24,721
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
11,743
11,743
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.72
$
0.16
$
0.02
$
0.21
$
—
$
2.11
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
($K)
Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported
M&A, Integration and Related Costs
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Prior Years' Tax Credits
Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted
Operating Income
$
29,751
$
2,409
$
225
$
3,031
$
—
$
35,416
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
$
6,032
$
—
$
—
$
(3,031)
$
—
$
3,001
EBITDA
$
35,783
$
2,409
$
225
$
—
$
—
$
38,417
EBITDA Margin
3.4
%
3.7
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2021
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$
459,408
$
61,193
$
398,215
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$
352,415
$
—
$
352,415
Organic Revenue $
$
45,800
Organic Revenue %
13.0
%
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2021
October 1, 2021
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$
1,364,257
$
194,459
$
1,169,798
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
($K)
As Reported
Zenetex & HHB
Organic
Revenue
$
1,040,212
$
—
$
1,040,212
Organic Revenue $
$
129,586
Organic Revenue %
12.5
%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
Revenue by Client
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2021
%
2020
%
Army
$
304,341
66
%
$
236,267
67
%
$
869,690
64
%
$
711,173
68
%
Air Force
63,569
14
%
79,425
23
%
207,565
15
%
231,088
22
%
Navy
52,556
11
%
18,785
5
%
165,391
12
%
48,564
5
%
Other
38,942
9
%
17,938
5
%
121,611
9
%
49,387
5
%
Total revenue
$
459,408
$
352,415
$
1,364,257
$
1,040,212
Revenue by Contract Type
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2021
%
2020
%
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹
$
353,789
77
%
$
249,484
71
%
$
1,018,465
75
%
$
748,543
72
%
Firm-fixed-price
105,619
23
%
102,931
29
%
345,792
25
%
291,669
28
%
Total revenue
$
459,408
$
352,415
$
1,364,257
$
1,040,212
¹ Includes time and material contracts
Revenue by Contract Relationship
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2021
%
2020
%
Prime contractor
$
429,370
93
%
$
332,564
94
%
$
1,272,671
93
%
$
980,301
94
%
Subcontractor
30,038
7
%
19,851
6
%
91,586
7
%
59,911
6
%
Total revenue
$
459,408
$
352,415
$
1,364,257
$
1,040,212
Revenue by Geographic Region
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 1,
October 2,
October 1,
October 2,
(In thousands)
2021
%
2020
%
2021
%
2020
%
Middle East
$
263,257
57
%
$
223,544
63
%
$
761,758
56
%
$
677,449
65
%
United States
139,357
30
%
87,979
25
%
435,717
32
%
250,900
24
%
Europe
34,902
8
%
38,108
11
%
111,604
8
%
106,171
10
%
Asia
21,892
5
%
2,784
1
%
55,178
4
%
5,692
1
%
Total revenue
$
459,408
$
352,415
$
1,364,257
$
1,040,212
