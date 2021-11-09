SKYBOXE Earns PTCRB Certification for its First-of-its-Kind, Multi-function Fixed Wireless Access Gateway

SKYBOXE Hub 4G addresses the connectivity needs of cord cutters, remote workers, and small businesses by combining functions of a hot spot, Wi-Fi router, TV tuner, video streamer, and apps - all in a single device

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYBOXE®, the company that's delivering on the promise of 5G, today announced that its first-generation, intelligent, all-in-one fixed wireless access and application platform – the SKYBOXE Hub 4G – has earned PTCRB certification, ensuring the device's interoperability with global wireless networks.

PTCRB, which stands for PCS Type Certification Review Board, is a governing consortium of leading wireless operators that has established a method for testing and certifying that devices conform to network standards. The rigorous PTCRB testing process verifies compliance with global standards for wireless cellular devices, with the goal of ensuring high levels of performance and quality.

The SKYBOXE Hub is a first-of-its-kind fixed wireless home gateway that delivers reliable broadband coupled with entertainment and productivity applications. It is a single device that combines the functions typically found in several separate products: a cable modem or hot spot, a Wi-Fi router, a broadcast TV tuner, and an Android TV™ video streamer. Built for cord-cutters, remote workers, and small businesses, the SKYBOXE Hub is designed to simplify people's lives and save them money by giving them a way to replace services delivered by traditional wired internet connections with always-on, high-speed access delivered by wireless carriers like AT&T or T-Mobile.

"Carriers around the world are investing billions of dollars to make their networks faster and more reliable," said Rob Shambro, CEO and co-founder of SKYBOXE. "PTCRB certification is widely regarded as the gold-standard compliance step for bringing new wireless products to market, and we're thrilled to have achieved that milestone. In addition to PTCRB, the SKYBOXE Hub 4G has met the network certification requirements of both AT&T and T-Mobile, and we're working with them so that they can begin to offer more competitive and intelligent connectivity solutions to their subscribers."

The SKYBOXE Hub 4G is expected to be available for purchase in early 2022, and the next-generation 5G model is in development now.

SKYBOXE is paving the way for 4G- and 5G-enabled applications and services that extend far beyond mobile devices. The company offers a smart, powerful, all-in-one fixed wireless platform that delivers reliable broadband, combined with applications and video services, from a wireless carrier rather than from a traditional ISP. SKYBOXE gives carriers and network operators a way to accelerate the return on their infrastructure investments by expanding their service offerings beyond the smart phone and into homes and businesses, underserved geographies, and new markets. Visit us online at www.skyboxe.com or follow us: @skyboxe.

