NerdWallet Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc. ("NerdWallet") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 8,337,500 shares of Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 1,087,500 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The shares are listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "NRDS."

Morgan Stanley, KeyBanc Capital Markets and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays and Citigroup acted as joint book-running managers, and Truist Securities, William Blair and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as passive book-running managers for the offering.

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the US, UK and Canada.

