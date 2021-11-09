Industry Veteran Kameel Farag Joins Aspen Neuroscience as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Neuroscience, Inc., a private biotechnology company developing the first autologous neuron replacement therapies to treat Parkinson's disease (PD), announced that Kameel Farag has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the company's executive team.

"We are delighted to welcome Kameel to the team at this important stage of Aspen's growth," said Damien McDevitt, PhD, Aspen Neuroscience president and chief executive officer. "His strong strategic financial planning experience will be critical as we advance the company to the next stage of scale and sophistication."

"Aspen Neuroscience is leading at the cutting edge of stem cell biology and bioinformatics, with an incredible team," said Mr. Farag. "It is an honor to be joining an organization with the opportunity to make a meaningful difference on behalf of patients, and at such a significant time in the company's growth."

With more than 20 years of experience in financial strategy and forecasting for complex commercial-stage businesses, Kameel brings a depth of expertise to his role at Aspen. Prior to joining Aspen, Kameel served as SVP Finance at Ionis Pharmaceuticals. As a member of the senior leadership team, he was instrumental in supporting the company's revenue and profitability growth by building out the finance team, systems and processes to support $1B+ in revenue, multiple marketed products, and a growing wholly-owned pipeline. Prior to Ionis, Kameel was with Amgen for more than 16 years, where he held positions of increased leadership, including heading finance for international regions where he focused on driving growth in emerging markets while growing profitability in established markets. Kameel earned his bachelor's degree in Business & Economics at University of California, Santa Barbara.

ABOUT ASPEN NEUROSCIENCE

Headquartered in San Diego, Aspen Neuroscience, Inc. is a development stage, private biotechnology company focused on personalized (autologous) cell therapies. The company is developing induced-pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to address diseases with high unmet medical need, beginning with autologous neuron replacement for both sporadic and genetic forms of Parkinson's disease (PD) and extending across the brain and affected organs.

A leading iPSC platform company, Aspen combines stem cell biology with the latest artificial intelligence and genomic approaches to investigate patient-specific, restorative treatments. The company has developed a best-in-class platform to create and characterize pluripotent-derived cell medicines, which includes in-house bioinformatics, manufacturing and QC. For more information and important updates, please visit http://www.aspenneuroscience.com.

