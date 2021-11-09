Former Cuban Child TV Star And Political Refugee Launches ADN América, A National Media Outlet For Hispanics And Latinos

In the midst of growing electoral influence among Hispanics, bilingual news platform will offer breaking news, analysis, and promote the values and ideals of the fastest-growing U.S. demographic

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADN América (adnamerica.com), a brand-new, bilingual news organization for Hispanic-Americans, launched today, providing real-time breaking news, in-depth analysis, and political reporting to the Hispanic-American market nationwide.

The media group is the brainchild and passion project of Gelet Fragela, a Cuban political refugee and former child actress who starred in the beloved Cuban children's program Tato y Carmina. Fragela and her family fled to Costa Rica at the age of nine where she lived for a decade. She then relocated to Miami where she became a journalist and founded ADN Cuba, a news platform Cuban regime officials have publicly lashed out against for rallying dissent during the July island-wide anti-repression demonstrations.

"The mainstream media assumes Hispanic-Americans share the same political values when in fact we are a diverse group with incredibly varied opinions, beliefs, and interests," said Fragela. "But we all share one key trait in common; our love for freedom and the desire to participate in the democratic process."

Indeed, as the fastest-growing demographic in the country, Hispanics are becoming increasingly important in national politics, a fact that demands attention from both political parties heading into the 2022 midterm elections.

"No matter how diverse our backgrounds and ancestry are, we all share common values enshrined in the foundation of America," said Fragela. "While some immigrants fled their countries in hopes of finding more opportunities, others have sought asylum to escape communist dictatorships in places like Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela," she continued. "There is a 'common DNA' all Latinos and Hispanic-Americans share—a love for liberty and the American principles of independence and individual self-determination; the desire to live free," she concluded.

In addition to news and analysis, ADN América plans to act as both a journalistic and educational resource for first-generation Hispanic-Americans as they navigate their journey as residents and naturalized citizens. ADN América will provide educational material about how the U.S. economic, legal, and political systems operate, America's history and leaders—from both sides of the aisle—and shine a spotlight on elected Latino and Hispanic-American politicians. Also, unlike most Hispanic news sites, which often publish exclusively in Spanish, ADN América plans to publish many of its stories bilingually, appealing to first, second, and third-generation Hispanics who may gravitate toward one language or another. It will also serve as a transitory vehicle for those Hispanics who are gradually implementing English into their daily vocabulary.

