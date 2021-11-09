Avaneer Health CEO Stuart Hanson to Deliver Keynote Address at Fifth Annual ConVerge2Xcelerate Symposium

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaneer Health , a member-based, secure, and open healthcare network, announced today that its chief executive officer, Stuart Hanson, will deliver the keynote address on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the fifth annual ConVerge2Xcelerate symposium on Telehealth and Technology Driving Healthcare Post-Pandemic: Blueprint for a New Digital Health Era.

Avaneer Health is building an inclusive network, breakthrough infrastructure and solutions to unlock healthcare’s potential. (PRNewsfoto/Avaneer Health)

Focusing on health policy, telehealth and virtual care, blockchain and edge technologies, ConVerge2Xcelerate 2021 is a three-day virtual event that brings together healthcare systems, think tanks, health technology companies, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as international government policymakers, specialist advisors, and leading academics. Sessions are focused on new and cost-effective ways to successively navigate a new digital health era.

Hanson will focus on how the infrastructure of the current healthcare system is broken and outline how to fix it. His address, "Accelerating Healthcare with Innovation in Blockchain", will include discussion on the need for a new infrastructure in healthcare and how that infrastructure leverages blockchain and other leading technologies to change the way healthcare operates. The presentation will include:

How to address the massive shortcomings in the current healthcare infrastructure.

How, by breaking down existing silos, we can allow new and innovative solutions to enter the marketplace.

How Avaneer Health's network drives innovation in, for, and by the healthcare industry.

About Avaneer Health

Avaneer Health is a participant-based, inclusive and secure network designed for and by healthcare to drive efficiencies and optimize care for people across their lifetimes. Built on blockchain and FHIR technology, the Avaneer Health network provides access to the data needed for transparency and interoperability in healthcare. In addition to a robust marketplace designed for innovation, Avaneer Health offers solutions for payer-to-payer data exchange, eligibility, prior authorization, and more. Avaneer Health was founded in 2020 by a consortium of industry leaders, including Aetna, Anthem, Cigna, Cleveland Clinic, HCSC, IBM, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and Sentara Healthcare. With continuing support from the biggest players in healthcare, Avaneer Health will play a key role in transforming how the industry operates to address consumers' needs more efficiently and effectively. For more information visit www.AvaneerHealth.com follow Avaneer on Twitter @AvaneerHealth.

