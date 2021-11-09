Apache Industrial Holdings Appoints Stephen Hillier as New Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial Holdings has announced the appointment of experienced executive Stephen Hillier as Chief Executive Officer of Apache Industrial Holdings. Stephen will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and its subsidiaries; Apache Industrial Services, Apache Industrial United and Skyway Canada moving forward.

Apache Industrial Holdings CEO, Stephen Hillier

"After careful thought and consideration, we're excited to announce Stephen's new role as CEO," said Frank Reddick, Board Chairman. "I'm looking forward to what the future holds for Apache Industrial Holdings, and how Stephen will incorporate his unique leadership style and perspective into the company's operations to drive Apache into its next chapter of evolution."

Hillier, a strategic, solutions-driven business leader with deep knowledge of global markets, and a strong track record of delivering outstanding top and bottom-line results will bring his expertise to the industrial services and soft craft industry leader. The seasoned executive brings 25 years in sales leadership, operations, and general management, with expertise in leading multi-billion-dollar businesses in engineering, construction, manufacturing/O&M, and industrial solutions and services.

"What has enabled me to transform businesses, turnaround clients, and drive growth during difficult times of change has been my ability to be strategic anticipating market shifts and pivoting businesses," said Hillier. "My leadership style is one of teamwork, collaboration, and transparency. I'm excited to not only bring a new perspective to the company, but to also get to know every member of the Apache team and be part of company's growth and success."

About Apache Industrial Holdings

Apache Industrial Holdings is a leader in the industrial services industry and is recognized for providing exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache is an integrated fabrication, manufacturing, and services business with a 400,000 square-foot fabrication facility and multiple locations across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Apache Industrial Holdings, visit www.apacheip.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Annabella Bruzual

abruzual@apacheip.com

Apache Industrial Holdings

