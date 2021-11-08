Podium Added as Trusted Reputation Management Partner to FordDirect's Social Media & Reputation Management Product

Ford and Lincoln Dealers now have more choice with additional tools and technology to enhance their online presence and reputation

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FordDirect , a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised Dealers, has added Podium , a trusted market leader in reputation management, to its Social Media & Reputation Management product. Now, Ford and Lincoln Dealers have the additional option to access Podium's tools from the Social Media & Reputation Management platform to strengthen the most vital aspects of their online presence and differentiate themselves from their competition.

"We have listened to our Ford and Lincoln Dealer customers, and they continue to tell us they want choice in their providers across solutions," said Matt VanDyke, chief executive officer of FordDirect. "Podium offers a wealth of reputation management experience that we are confident will help our Dealers be their best. With this added offering to our platform, Dealers can continue to trust the support they receive as they build and maintain their online presence."

In this partnership, Podium offers Ford and Lincoln Dealers another premium solution to actively optimize their reputation online for their various rooftops. Podium also makes it easy for Dealers to proactively and seamlessly interact with all their customer reviews to maintain their online reputation and communicate with their customers. With Podium, Dealers will have the option to unify their digital communication to both automate responses to their reviews and generate high-quality customer feedback, as well as maximize lead opportunities from their customer reviews.

"This partnership with FordDirect will directly support Ford and Lincoln dealerships with the capabilities to not only garner more reviews but also to automate their reviews management," said Brad Jenson, executive vice president of business development at Podium. "This integration allows Dealers to respond to all reviews in a seamless way as they make sure to care for all of their customers, particularly as many are facing inventory shortages and challenges due to the pandemic."

Ford and Lincoln Dealers can learn more by contacting their FordDirect Dealer Engagement Team member or visiting the FordDirect Dealer Center .

About Podium

Podium exists to help local businesses thrive, so they can focus on what matters most: their customers. Today, more than 100,000 local businesses are powered by Podium, helping to facilitate millions of customer interactions and payment transactions. From customer-generated reviews, to more seamless communication offerings and contactless payment tools, Podium is modernizing the way local businesses operate and grow their businesses. Podium is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and was founded in 2014. To learn more, visit www.podium.com .

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford and Lincoln Dealers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised Dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

