Oracle Opens First Cloud Region in France

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced the opening of its first cloud region in France to support the increasing cloud computing demands of private and public sector organizations. The Oracle Cloud Marseille Region will provide customers and partners access to all Oracle Cloud services to drive business growth. Oracle's next-generation cloud is now available in 32 regions worldwide with plans to have at least 44 cloud regions by the end of 2022, continuing one of the fastest expansions of any major cloud provider.

Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, and Oracle Cloud VMware are now available from Marseille for customers that require their data to remain in France. This will help organizations in the banking industry and public sector meet important regulatory compliance requirements. In addition, Oracle offers a wide range of application modernization and cloud strategies to help French organizations operate with global competitiveness. The cloud region is strategically located in Marseille, a top ten global internet hub that is also the fastest growing in the world, which is a major confluence point for submarine cables used for international data transmission.

"It is crucial for performance and security that we offer private and public sector organizations the ability to have cloud infrastructure located in France to manage their most critical data and applications," said Karine Picard, general manager, Oracle France. "We currently see triple digital growth in our cloud business that reflects our customers desire to rapidly digitize their operations so they can better serve their customers."

Oracle also plans to open a second cloud region in France in 2022. The second cloud region in France is part of Oracle's unique dual-region cloud strategy, which helps customers meet business continuity and compliance requirements by enabling them to deploy resilient applications in multiple geographically separated locations – without having sensitive data leave the country.

In addition to the dual-region strategy that optimizes data access, OCI's next-generation architecture provides a resilient, high-performance foundation for cloud services, while its physical and virtual network design optimizes performance and security. And as with every Oracle Cloud region, the Marseille region contains three fault domains, which are clusters of hardware that form logical data centers, to ensure high availability and resiliency to hardware and network failures.

The Marseille region strengthens Oracle's extensive network in the European Union, with Frankfurt and Amsterdam already available, Milan and Stockholm due to open later this year, and Spain opening in 2022. Oracle's strategy is to meet customers where they are, enabling customers to keep data and services where they need it. Customers can deploy Oracle Cloud completely within their own data centers with Dedicated Region and Exadata Cloud@Customer, deploy cloud services locally with public cloud-based management, or deploy cloud services remotely on the edge with Roving Edge Infrastructure.

Oracle is committed to sustainability and has pledged to power all Oracle Cloud regions worldwide with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. Several Oracle Cloud regions, including regions in North America, South America, and Europe are already powered by 100 percent renewable energy, and all Oracle Cloud regions use state-of-the-art energy management and cooling technologies to minimize their impact on the environment. To keep server temperatures down, the Marseille region relies on a "river cooling" based heat exchange system which is 30 times more energy-efficient than conventional cooling systems. This minimizes the cloud region's impact on the environment and makes it one of the most efficient in the country. As part of its renewable energy clean Cloud initiative, Oracle reused or recycled 99.6 percent of its retired hardware in FY21 while strictly adhering to Oracle's data privacy and security practices.

Customer, Partner and Industry Commentary

"We are pleased to see Oracle investing in a cloud region in France as this is an important step in helping our customers leverage local, renewable infrastructure that provides security and sustainability in an eco-friendly and more inclusive digital world," said Todd Moore, vice president, Encryption Products, Thales. "With this new data center closer to customers' business, and leveraging the technical partnership between OCI and Thales, we will help more customers move to the cloud faster while securely remaining in control of their data."

"This new Oracle cloud region in France is very positive news," said Patrice Valadeau, Group Chief Information Officer, Suez. "This will provide more options for Suez in our business applications deployment while also keeping the data of our customers in the country."

"The opening of this new cloud region is a welcome investment in cloud technologies in France by Oracle. This will provide more opportunities for Pernod Ricard to take advantage of the speed, agility and security benefits of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure from a facility in our own country," said Frédéric Andre, IT Procurement Directory, Pernod Ricard.

"We are very pleased to learn about the creation of an Oracle Cloud data region in France," said Marc Goldstein, project manager for the Information Systems Department (DSI), Batigère/GIE Amphitheatre. "In this context, we will be able to more freely implement our asset recovery databases and other current or future uses of Oracle Cloud services such as CASB, or the Oracle Management Cloud solution for managing logs and application performance. This will allow the Batigère Group to be a little more active in the national digital economy."

Jean-Philippe Lainard, IT manager, Association Centrale des Laiteries Cooperatives des Charentes et du Poitou (ACLCCP) said, "For more than 25 years, our company has been using Oracle databases with software developed internally with the Oracle Forms environment. The news that Oracle is developing a local data region is a major factor in our software migration projects. The proximity is an undeniable asset plus the possibilities offered by the cloud. We welcome this news with great enthusiasm."

"Oracle's decision to invest locally in France with the arrival of a new cloud region is a real opportunity for customers. This strategy demonstrates Oracle's desire to be recognized as a major player in digital transformation in France," said Philippe Montmartin, Managing Director, Oracle Business Group Lead Gallia, Accenture Technology. "Given the strategic partnership between Oracle and Accenture, the fact that Oracle has the HDS certificate (for French health data) and its work with regard to the Trusted Cloud initiative alongside Accenture's own investments in the cloud, we are convinced that this will enable us to serve our customers even better, especially those in the public sector, who wish to migrate to the Cloud."

"European organizations want to store their data in the European region or in country where possible. Oracle's launch of its new data region in France will enable them to meet this customer requirement," said Carla Arend, senior program director, lead analyst, Cloud in Europe, IDC.

"The opening of an Oracle data region is an excellent opportunity to offer innovative and complementary solutions to our major customers as part of their go-to-market strategy or cloud journey, and to facilitate the digital transformation of their critical and sovereign applications," said Gilles Jacob, Corporate Alliance Officer, Sopra Steria Group.

Olivier Chiono, Director of Retail, Cegid said, "We are an Oracle Cloud partner offering our Cegid Orli ERP to the fashion and textile sector. Our partnership is further strengthened by the opening of Oracle's first cloud region in France."

Cloud Regions Deliver Multicloud

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 regional and global FastConnect partners provides customers with dedicated connectivity to Oracle cloud regions and OCI services, giving them the best options anywhere in the world. FastConnect is an easy, flexible and cost-effective way to create a dedicated, private network connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency and more consistent performance than public Internet connections.

In addition, OCI and Microsoft Azure have established a strategic partnership that allows joint customers to run workloads in both clouds. The partnership offers a low-latency cross-cloud interconnection between OCI and Azure in select regions (currently London, Amsterdam and Frankfurt), a federated identity for joint customers deploying applications in both clouds, and a collaborative support model. Customers can run full-stack applications in a multicloud configuration, while maintaining high-performance connectivity that doesn't require another architecture. They can also migrate existing applications or develop native cloud applications that use a combination of OCI and Azure services. This configuration will be implemented in the Marseille data region on customer demand.

Currently available Oracle Cloud regions:

Asia Pacific : Tokyo ( Japan ), Osaka ( Japan ), Seoul ( South Korea ), Chuncheon ( South Korea ), Mumbai ( India ), Hyderabad ( India ), Sydney ( Australia ), Melbourne ( Australia )

Americas: San Jose ( United States ), Phoenix ( United States ), Ashburn ( United States ), Toronto ( Canada ), Montreal ( Canada ), São Paolo (Brazil) , Vinhedo (Brazil), Santiago ( Chile )

Europe : Frankfurt ( Germany ), London ( United Kingdom ), Newport, Wales (United Kingdom ), Zürich ( Switzerland ), Amsterdam ( The Netherlands )

Middle East : Jeddah ( Saudi Arabia ), Dubai (U.A.E), Jerusalem ( Israel )

Government: Two general U.S. Government regions, and U.S. National Security regions, three U.S. Department of Defense specific Government regions, two in the United Kingdom ( London and Newport, Wales )

