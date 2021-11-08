Meijer Touts Low Turkey Prices to Help Families Celebrate Thanksgiving Retailer prepares for Thanksgiving with plenty of high value birds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing concerns about the supply and price of turkeys this year, Meijer is hanging its hat on value and well-stocked birds.

Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for 33 cents per pound through Nov. 27.

Additionally, Meijer is carrying a wide array of small and large birds to accommodate every gathering size. The retailer is offering a vast selection of turkeys; including fresh, frozen, organic and antibiotic-free birds to suit every household's preferences. Meijer brand fresh turkeys cost 99 cents per pound and Butterball fresh turkeys come in at $1.99 per pound.

There is a limit of two per customer on all fresh and frozen turkeys.

"Our highest priority is bringing value to our customers this holiday season," said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer. "This Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more 'normal' traditions, and we want to make celebrating that return easy by offering an affordable turkey for every gathering."

The one-stop shop has everything customers need to cook the perfect traditional Thanksgiving meal and offers the ingredients and tools for those willing to try a new technique. For example, Meijer recommends air fryer enthusiasts try a "one-hour turkey" using an extra-large countertop oven that can hold a 12-pound turkey.

For families who prefer not to cook, Meijer is also taking orders for its premade heat and serve Thanksgiving dinners.

Meijer offers a deluxe turkey dinner for $59.99, which includes a 10- to 12-pound prebaked Butterball turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls. A deluxe ham dinner costs $59.99, which includes a 7- to 9-pound spiral ham, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and a dozen King's Hawaiian dinner rolls. Both deluxe dinners can feed 8-10 people.

Customers can order the dinners at their Meijer deli counter or by calling 1-866-518-4293 by Tuesday, Nov. 23. While Meijer will work to accommodate any customer request, the retailer encourages customers to place orders for premade dinners as soon as possible as limited quantities are available per store.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer