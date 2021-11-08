Greater Good Charities And Royal Canin To Celebrate Feline Foster Individuals And Families

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Greater Good Charities, with the support of Royal Canin, opened the nomination portal for their annual Feline Foster Heroes Contest, which honors and rewards those individuals and families that selflessly open their homes and hearts to homeless cats and kittens.

Royal Canin

People interested in nominating themself or a family member or friend can complete the entry form at www.FelineFoster.org and share why they are a Feline Foster Hero. Nominations are open through November 19.

"Every year, millions of fosters spend countless hours and even endure unspeakable heartbreak to support the most vulnerable felines on their journey towards a forever loving home," said Dan Alvo, Vice President, Royal Canin North America. "We're proud to sponsor this program and recognize these real-life heroes – hopefully their stories will inspire others to consider becoming fosters as we work together towards our ambitious goal to end pet homelessness."

"We often hear of volunteers or animal shelter employees going above and beyond to help save lives with pet foster programs, and not getting any recognition," said Liz Baker, CEO, Greater Good Charities. "We want to use National Shelter Appreciation Week to shine a light on the work these foster heroes do, reward them for their work, and help the shelters they care so much about."

After nominations close, a panel of judges will review all entries and select the top 10 Feline Foster Heroes who have gone above and beyond to help a shelter and their feline foster animals. From there, a consumer vote from December 6-17 will decide the final winner that will be announced on December 20. The winner of this year's Feline Foster Heroes Contest will receive a $5,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization. The two runners-up will also receive a $1,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization, and each of the top 10 fosters is eligible to win a $500 gift card.

For more information about the Feline Foster Heroes Contest visit www.FelineFoster.org.

About Royal Canin

Royal Canin is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Royal Canin