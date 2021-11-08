Centric Bank Honored As a 2021 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker for Fourth Consecutive Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Centric Financial Corporation (OTC: CFCX), has been distinguished as a 2021 Best Banks to Work For award recipient by American Banker for the fourth consecutive year, announces Patricia (Patti) A. Husic, President and CEO. Centric Bank was highlighted as #61 in the 2021 list of 90 banks.

Centric Bank has been recognized in American Banker's 2021 Best Banks to Work for the fourth consecutive year. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the community bank was highlighted as #61 in the list of 90 banks. “In a time when company culture, collaboration, and inclusion are so important for a thriving workplace, being recognized as a Best Banks to Work For is the ultimate affirmation of success. Our people are Centric Bank,

"There's no honor I take more pride in than Best Banks to Work For," says Husic, who co-founded the bank in 2007. "American Banker is calling this year's recipients 'Best Banks to Keep Working For,' and our ability to retain our talent perfectly fits the illustration. Our people love coming to work! Whether our team is in the office, working and serving in the community, or remote-from-home, our culture transcends the bank walls. Our brand promise of We Revolve Around You begins with investing in our team, making sure they feel supported, challenged, included, and valued."

That was exemplified when every Centric Bank employee joined in processing more than 2,100 Paycheck Protection Program applications, opened 1,400 new checking accounts, and connected to business owners in ways they had never experienced. "Our teamwork became a palpable financial lifeline, and we all felt more deeply connected to our customers knowing we were helping them survive. The result was an astounding 34,957 jobs saved—that's the power of relationship banking delivered by an extraordinary team," says Husic.

"Over the last 20 months, listening to our employees and new hires has been more important than ever before," says Christine (Christy) Pavlakovich, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, who has been in executive leadership at Centric Bank since 2017. "Post-pandemic, the workforce has its choice of opportunities and working with purpose is near the top of the list. That's why knowing our people are the reason we're one of the Best Banks to Work For is a tremendous honor."

"The Human Resources team led the bank in developing policies for remote working, continuously surveyed employees on how they felt about their work environment, health and wellness, and the pandemic," says Pavlakovich. "We also developed a Diversity Equity & Inclusion (DEI) strategy with Georgetown University graduate students and expanded recruiting methods to ensure a larger percentage of diverse candidates are included in the talent recruitment pool."

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

To go directly to a full list of this year's winning banks, click here.

Initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, the Best Banks to Work For program identifies, recognizes, and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.



ABOUT CENTRIC BANK AND CENTRIC FINANCIAL CORPORATION

An American Banker 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 Best Banks to Work For, four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, three-time Best Places to Work, and Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies for eight years, Centric Bank is headquartered in south central Pennsylvania with assets of $1.1 billion and remains a leader in organic loan growth. A locally owned, locally loaned community bank, Centric Bank provides highly competitive and pro-growth financial services to businesses, professionals, individuals, families, and to the health care and dental industries with the Doctor Centric Bank Division. Centric Bank was named one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. in 2021, 2020, and 2019.



Founded in 2007, Pennsylvania-based Centric Bank has financial centers located in Harrisburg, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Doylestown, Devon, and Lancaster, as well as a loan production office in Devon and an Operations and Executive Office campus in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. To learn more about Centric Bank, call 717.657.7727 or visit CentricBank.com. Connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Centric Financial Corporation is traded over the counter (OTC-Pink) with the ticker symbol CFCX.

Contact: Anne Deeter Gallaher

Tel. 717.580.4856

adg@deetergallahergroup.com

(PRNewsfoto/Centric Financial Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centric Bank