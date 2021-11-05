SCA Welcomes Chloe Goldman, MD!

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin and Cancer Associates (SCA) is pleased to welcome Chloe Goldman, MD to our dermatology group. Born and raised in New York City, Dr. Goldman obtained her undergraduate degree from Cornell University, College of Arts & Sciences. Following Cornell, Dr. Goldman worked in scientific research at The Rockefeller University and thereafter attended medical school at New York University. Dr. Goldman excelled academically in medical school, graduating with Honors in Dermatology. Dr. Goldman relocated to Miami to complete her dermatology residency at the University of Miami where she served as the Chief Resident during her final year. Dr. Goldman is an expert in medical dermatology, dermatologic surgery, and cosmetic dermatology (neurotoxins, fillers, body contouring, lasers and other energy-based devices, and skincare). She has been published in numerous peer reviewed journals.

"I am honored to be a part of such a prestigious dermatology organization. As a physician, I strive to provide my patients the very best skin care possible, so joining SCA, with their stellar reputation for excellence in dermatologic care, is just one of the many reasons I chose to be a part of the group," said Chloe Goldman, MD.

Dr. Goldman speaks both English and Spanish and will see patients in our Biscayne and Miami Beach locations.

About Skin and Cancer Associates

Founded in the early 70's and headquartered in the Miami, Florida area, SCA is a partnership of over 30 dermatology practices. SCA provides care through approximately 50 Board-certified dermatologists, including prominent leaders. The Company's practices are supported by a scalable practice management infrastructure and a CAPP accredited dermatopathology lab.

