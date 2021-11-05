SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladies Who Launch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire, educate, and empower women and non-binary entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Warren as its new Executive Director. Warren succeeds Julie Kikla who served as Executive Director since 2019, and previously as a member of the organization's volunteer corps, since 2017.

Ladies Who Launch mission is to celebrate and empower female identifying and non-binary entrepreneurs. We focus on three pillars: Inspiration, Education, and Community to help give women the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams and launch their companies. Learn more at www.ladieswholaunch.org (PRNewsfoto/Ladies Who Launch)

Nonprofit Ladies Who Launch Announces Jennifer Warren as New Executive Director

"We are thrilled that Jennifer is joining the Ladies Who Launch community. After a highly competitive search, we, along with the Board of Directors, agreed unanimously that Jennifer has the experience, leadership, and passion to accelerate our purpose and mission," said Sarah Friar and Kelly McGonigle, Co-Founders of Ladies Who Launch. "Ladies Who Launch is at an exciting moment organizationally as we grow from a relatively young start-up to a more operationally mature, fast-scaling, sustainable organization. Jennifer brings a unique mix of experience and expertise focused on fostering systems-change, achieving operational excellence, and driving performance, all while putting people and communities first."

Prior to joining Ladies Who Launch, Warren was Managing Director of Harvest, a boutique women-owned and led consulting firm that partners with nonprofit organizations and foundations to develop comprehensive fundraising and development strategies to drive change. Among clients, Warren worked with organizations advancing educational equity, and social and criminal justice reform, including The Legal Aid Society, Breakthrough Silicon Valley, and Equitable Facilities Fund. Earlier in her career, Warren worked at Children's Aid, Year Up, and the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, where she developed and executed strategic initiatives, built mission critical public-private partnerships, and generated new and increased revenue.

"I started my career as a Development Intern at Tostan in Senegal because I cared deeply about ensuring all girls and women have access to education and opportunity, because when you lift up women, you lift up families and communities. Nearly 20 years later, my commitment to supporting girls and women, to making quality education available for all, to driving equitable resources to communities, and to fostering inclusive communities remains central to who I am and what I do. Joining Ladies Who Launch is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I look forward to partnering with aspiring and current entrepreneurs, donors, corporations and other partners to ensure women and non-binary business owners have the access and opportunity to build the businesses of their dreams. I thank Sarah Friar, Kelly McGonigle, and the Board of Directors for this tremendous opportunity and responsibility," said Jennifer Warren.

Warren earned a B.A. in Government from Connecticut College, and was a Toor Cummings Center for International Studies and the Liberal Arts scholar. Warren lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband.

About Ladies Who Launch

Ladies Who Launch (LWL) is on a mission to celebrate and empower women and non-binary business owners across small towns and big cities globally. We focus on four pillars: Inspiration, Education, Funding, and Community to help give women and non-binary entrepreneurs the motivation, resources, and connections to follow their dreams, and launch and scale their companies. For more information, visit www.ladieswholaunch.org , and follow LWL on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ladies Who Launch