Smart Device Privacy Intrusions are Officially Obsolete - Pozio's Unique Listening Blockers Launch on Kickstarter Today Pozio products put users in control of when smart speakers and smartphones can and can't listen to them

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pozio is on a mission to help people take back their privacy without compromising the convenience afforded by their smart devices. The company today launched a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund the production of its Cradle and Shield products, as well as support the development of new privacy-enhancing solutions.

"Smart speakers and smartphone assistants provide users with an incredible amount of convenience, but that convenience costs us our privacy," David Nickel, CEO at Pozio. "Our smart devices are always listening and sometimes recording and storing what we say around them. While concerning, this can open us up to cyberthreats and unwanted sharing of sensitive information, as has been well documented by the media."

Pozio delivers a suite of secure products that enable users to easily block their smart devices from listening to them. Beautifully designed, these docks and cradles block unwanted listening by using patented digital signal processing to prevent these always-listening microphones in smart devices from hearing your private conversations. Pozio does its blocking discreetly without disturbing anyone else, until you give them permission to listen again. Using embedded wake word recognition[1], users can say, "Pozio Stop," to turn off the sound blocking technology for 30 seconds, allowing them to then access, summon and speak commands to their smart assistants as they normally would. Because Pozio values user privacy, Pozio devices aren't connected to the internet and don't have a hard drive so they don't record or store any data.

"We're here to provide smart speakers and smartphone owners peace of mind by giving them control of when these devices can and can't hear them, without impacting the convenience of a voice-only experience," Nickel continued.

Not only are Pozio devices secure and private, but they are also equipped with highly desirable features. Pozio Cradle products for example all come equipped with a wireless smartphone charging pad. Available in three configurations, Cradle Block blocks listening when the phone is charging/resting in it, Cradle Block & Talk takes things a step further by adding voice control, and Cradle Block, Talk & Rock amplifies things further by adding voice control and an integrated Bluetooth speaker.

Pozio products selling on Kickstarter include:

Pozio Cradle: a great looking listening blocker that also provides wireless charging for smartphones when the phone is in the Cradle. Cradle products can be optioned with voice control and a Bluetooth speaker.

Pozio Shield: a smart speaker dock with integrated voice-controlled listening blocking technology. Pozio Shield is available in two sizes, fitting nearly all of today's popular smart speakers.

About Pozio

Founded with a goal of helping people take back their privacy when using smart assistant devices. Pozio products allow people to use smart devices as intended while providing peace of mind that their activities are not being perpetually monitored. Secure and totally private by design, Pozio devices are simple to set up, do not require an internet connection and never record or store user data.

[1]The listening blocking technology on all Pozio devices, except for the base model Cradle Block, can be deactivated using the "Pozio Stop" wake word.

