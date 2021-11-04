Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced third quarter results for 2021. Provided below are the highlights:
- Reported sales increased 18% compared with the prior year. In local currency, sales increased 16% in the quarter as currency benefited reported sales growth by 2%.
- Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $8.71, compared with $6.68 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $8.72, an increase of 24% over the prior-year amount of $7.02. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.
Third Quarter Results
Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We had very strong sales growth with broad-based increases in all regions. Our Laboratory product lines had excellent growth and our Industrial business also performed very well. Our ability to meet heightened customer demand while navigating the challenges of the global supply chain is proving to be a competitive advantage in the current environment. Robust sales growth and agile execution drove strong growth in Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted EPS and cash flow generation."
GAAP Results
EPS in the quarter was $8.71, compared with the prior-year amount of $6.68.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 18% to $952.0 million. By region, reported sales increased 20% in the Americas, 12% in Europe and 21% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $247.6 million, compared with $205.8 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $8.72, an increase of 24% over the prior-year amount of $7.02.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 16% as currency benefited sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 20% in the Americas, 10% in Europe and 16% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $272.8 million, a 19% increase from the prior-year amount of $230.0 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Nine Month Results
GAAP Results
EPS was $22.86, compared with the prior-year amount of $15.92.
Compared with the prior year, total reported sales increased 25% to $2.681 billion. By region, reported sales increased 22% in the Americas, 22% in Europe and 31% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $663.4 million, compared with $479.6 million in the prior year.
Non-GAAP Results
Adjusted EPS was $23.37, an increase of 43% over the prior-year amount of $16.30.
Compared with the prior year, total sales in local currency increased 20% as currency benefited sales growth by 5%. By region, local currency sales increased 21% in the Americas, 15% in Europe and 23% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $738.7 million, a 35% increase from the prior-year amount of $547.9 million.
Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.
Outlook
The Company stated that forecasting continues to be challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can happen quickly. Uncertainty remains surrounding the impact of COVID-19 and the challenges in the global supply chain on the economic environment. The estimates include uncertainty and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.
Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales growth for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be approximately 8%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be $10.00 to $10.05, a growth rate of 8% to 9%.
For the full year 2021, local currency sales growth is expected to be approximately 17%, and Adjusted EPS is forecasted to be in the range of $33.35 to $33.40, an increase of 30%. This compares with previous guidance of Adjusted EPS in the range of $32.60 to $32.90.
The Company said that based on its assessment of market conditions today, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2022 will be approximately 6%. This sales growth is expected to result in Adjusted EPS in the range of $37.25 to $37.65. Using the mid-point of 2021 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 12% to 13%.
While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.
Conclusion
Kaltenbach concluded, "Our end markets remain favorable and our strategic initiatives are very effective at capturing growth. We continue to invest in the strength and breadth of our product portfolio, further extending our technology lead; leverage our excellent sales and marketing approaches; and reinforce customer trust through our global service offering, which supports customers' productivity. We have successfully navigated the challenges of the global supply chain to date but are cautious as dynamics remain challenging and conditions can change rapidly. Although pockets of uncertainty exist in the global economy, we believe we are ideally positioned to continue to gain market share. With our proven strategies, good demand in our end markets and continued focused execution of our growth and margin initiatives, we believe we are in an excellent position to deliver strong results in 2021 and 2022."
Other Matters
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
% of sales
September 30, 2020
% of sales
Net sales
$951,950
(a)
100.0
$807,357
100.0
Cost of sales
396,130
41.6
337,749
41.8
Gross profit
555,820
58.4
469,608
58.2
Research and development
42,276
4.4
34,656
4.3
Selling, general and administrative
240,734
25.3
204,974
25.4
Amortization
16,039
1.7
14,121
1.7
Interest expense
11,791
1.2
9,310
1.2
Restructuring charges
650
0.1
4,570
0.6
Other charges (income), net
(3,257)
(0.3)
(3,832)
(0.5)
Earnings before taxes
247,587
26.0
205,809
25.5
Provision for taxes
43,899
4.6
44,042
5.5
Net earnings
$203,688
21.4
$161,767
20.0
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$8.83
$6.76
Weighted average number of common shares
23,056,924
23,922,272
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$8.71
$6.68
Weighted average number of common
23,393,579
24,225,204
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 16% as compared to the same period in 2020.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
% of sales
September 30, 2020
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$247,587
$205,809
Amortization
16,039
14,121
Interest expense
11,791
9,310
Restructuring charges
650
4,570
Other charges (income), net
(3,257)
(3,832)
Adjusted operating profit
$272,810
(b)
28.7
$229,978
28.5
Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 19% as compared to the same period in 2020.
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands except share data)
(unaudited)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
% of sales
September 30, 2020
% of sales
Net sales
$2,680,691
(a)
100.0
$2,147,192
100.0
Cost of sales
1,116,271
41.6
905,205
42.2
Gross profit
1,564,420
58.4
1,241,987
57.8
Research and development
124,151
4.6
100,236
4.7
Selling, general and administrative
701,531
26.2
593,852
27.7
Amortization
46,141
1.7
42,008
2.0
Interest expense
31,701
1.2
29,111
1.3
Restructuring charges
2,719
0.1
7,335
0.3
Other charges (income), net
(5,208)
(0.2)
(10,118)
(0.5)
Earnings before taxes
663,385
24.8
479,563
22.3
Provision for taxes
125,271
4.7
93,119
4.3
Net earnings
$538,114
20.1
$386,444
18.0
Basic earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$23.19
$16.13
Weighted average number of common shares
23,203,257
23,963,311
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net earnings
$22.86
$15.92
Weighted average number of common
23,536,615
24,272,354
and common equivalent shares
Note:
(a) Local currency sales increased 20% as compared to the same period in 2020.
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
% of sales
September 30, 2020
% of sales
Earnings before taxes
$663,385
$479,563
Amortization
46,141
42,008
Interest expense
31,701
29,111
Restructuring charges
2,719
7,335
Other charges (income), net
(5,208)
(10,118)
Adjusted operating profit
$738,738
(b)
27.6
$547,899
25.5
Note:
(b) Adjusted operating profit increased 35% as compared to the same period in 2020.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$183,672
$94,254
Accounts receivable, net
603,364
593,809
Inventories
381,457
297,611
Other current assets and prepaid expenses
77,731
71,230
Total current assets
1,246,224
1,056,904
Property, plant and equipment, net
783,813
798,868
Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net
927,777
747,055
Other non-current assets
249,347
211,722
Total assets
$3,207,161
$2,814,549
Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt
$53,524
$50,317
Trade accounts payable
219,294
175,801
Accrued and other current liabilities
728,743
614,209
Total current liabilities
1,001,561
840,327
Long-term debt
1,639,583
1,284,174
Other non-current liabilities
406,846
407,373
Total liabilities
3,047,990
2,531,874
Shareholders' equity
159,171
282,675
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,207,161
$2,814,549
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net earnings
$203,688
$161,767
$538,114
$386,444
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to
net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
11,179
10,622
33,440
30,949
Amortization
16,039
14,121
46,141
42,008
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
1,351
(2,420)
(6,072)
(6,990)
Other
4,737
4,430
13,893
13,248
Increase in cash resulting from changes in
operating assets and liabilities
26,313
36,559
42,203
8,171
Net cash provided by operating activities
263,307
225,079
667,719
473,830
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
151
1,021
3,399
3,046
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(22,433)
(20,339)
(69,796)
(57,428)
Acquisitions
(7,853)
-
(193,387)
(6,242)
Net hedging settlements on intercompany loans
4,955
(140)
8,559
(9,421)
Net cash used in investing activities
(25,180)
(19,458)
(251,225)
(70,045)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
433,325
72,262
1,638,321
1,148,360
Repayments of borrowings
(383,024)
(63,066)
(1,249,177)
(1,231,191)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
7,081
8,444
14,914
26,194
Repurchases of common stock
(252,499)
(199,999)
(727,498)
(399,999)
Other financing activities
(576)
-
(2,864)
(800)
Net cash used in financing activities
(195,693)
(182,359)
(326,304)
(457,436)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,014)
3,147
(772)
(448)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
41,420
26,409
89,418
(54,099)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
142,252
127,277
94,254
207,785
End of period
$183,672
$153,686
$183,672
$153,686
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
Net cash provided by operating activities
$263,307
$225,079
$667,719
$473,830
Payments in respect of restructuring activities
1,874
1,634
7,422
6,261
Payments for acquisition costs
153
-
2,244
-
Transition tax payment
-
4,264
4,288
4,264
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
151
1,021
3,399
3,046
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(22,433)
(20,339)
(69,796)
(57,428)
Adjusted free cash flow
$243,052
$211,659
$615,276
$429,973
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.
OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS
SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION
(unaudited)
Europe
Americas
Asia/RoW
Total
U.S. Dollar Sales Growth
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
12%
20%
21%
18%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
22%
22%
31%
25%
Local Currency Sales Growth
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
10%
20%
16%
16%
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
15%
21%
23%
20%
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
% Growth
2021
2020
% Growth
EPS as reported, diluted
$8.71
$6.68
30%
$22.86
$15.92
44%
Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax
0.18
(a)
0.12
(a)
0.49
(a)
0.35
(a)
Restructuring charges, net of tax
0.02
(b)
0.15
(b)
0.09
(b)
0.24
(b)
Income tax expense
(0.19)
(c)
0.07
(c)
(0.17)
(c)
(0.21)
(c)
Acquisition costs, net of tax
-
-
0.10
(d)
-
Adjusted EPS, diluted
$8.72
$7.02
24%
$23.37
$16.30
43%
Notes:
(a)
Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $5.5 million ($4.1 million net of tax) and $3.8 million ($2.8 million net of tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and of $15.2 million ($11.5 million net of tax) and $11.2 million ($8.5 million net of tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(b)
Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $0.7 million ($0.5 million after tax) and $4.6 million ($3.6 million after tax) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and $2.7 million ($2.2 million after tax) and $7.3 million ($5.8 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs.
(c)
Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises.
(d)
Represents the EPS impact of acquisition costs of $2.8 million ($2.3 million after tax) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
