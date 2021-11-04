ILLUMINATION AND UNIVERSAL PICTURES ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE SNEAK PREVIEW SCREENINGS OF ILLUMINATION'S "SING 2"

AUDIENCES CAN EXPERIENCE "SING 2" ON THANKSGIVING SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27, ONE MONTH BEFORE THE FILM'S OFFICAL RELEASE ON DECMEBER 22

Illumination's Sing 2

All sneak preview screenings of Sing 2 will take place

at approximately 5 p.m. local time, Saturday, November 27, 2021

Watch the new trailer for Sing 2 here

Advance tickets are now available for both the sneak preview screenings

and for the film's official Dec. 22 release on all

participating theatre websites and on major ticket-purchasing platforms

Sing 2, the new chapter in Illumination's blockbuster franchise, stars Matthew

McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton,

Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Garth Jennings, Pharrell Williams, Halsey,

Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti

and rock icon Bono is his animated film debut

Illumination and Universal Pictures today announced exclusive nationwide sneak preview screenings of Sing 2, the new chapter in Illumination's smash animated franchise, on Thanksgiving Saturday, November 27, 2021, a full month before the official release of the film on December 22.

Audiences will be able to experience Sing 2 at screenings at more than 1,000 theaters nationwide at approximately 5 p.m. (local time) on Nov. 27.

This morning, Today exclusively announced the Sing 2 sneak preview screenings and yesterday People magazine debuted exclusive Sing 2 images on People.com.

Advance tickets are available now on all participating theater website and on major ticket- purchasing platforms, including Fandango. Advance tickets are also now available for the official release of Sing 2 on December 22, and fans can watch the new trailer for the film, released today, here.

"Illumination's Sing 2 is a film stacked sky high with joy that celebrates big dreams and the power of music to inspire and elevate our lives, and it's the perfect film for all audiences to share with their families and their families of friends this holiday season," said Jim Orr, President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. "Sing 2 officially opens more than a month from now, but we couldn't wait to share this very special and exuberant film with audiences. This is our own way of giving thanks for movie audiences across the country this Thanksgiving weekend."

Sing 2 arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world's most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

With more than 40 contemporary and classic hit songs, electrifying performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 serves as an emotional reminder about the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal.

Sing 2 features all of the characters audiences fell in love with in the first film (voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Garth Jennings), plus additional characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, actors Bobby Cannavale and Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.

Sing 2 arrives in theaters everywhere Dec. 22.

About Sing 2

Buster (Oscar® winner Matthew McConaughey) has turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother Rosita (Oscar® winner Reese Witherspoon), rocker Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, provocateur Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal (Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale).

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal's attention, Gunter spontaneously pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono). Problem is, Buster has never met Clay, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife. Even worse, Buster has failed to realize that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Rosita's leading role in the show gets ripped away and handed to Mr. Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha, played by Grammy-nominated artist Halsey. Desperate to save the show, and his life, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

What begins as a dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 combines more than 40 contemporary and classic hit songs from pop to rock, hip hop to Latin, and from artists including Billie Eilish, Drake, U2, The Weeknd, Prince, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. With electrifying performances, breathtaking artistry and Illumination's signature humor and heart, Sing 2 is sure to be the definitive feel-good cinematic event of the year.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history. The company's releases include two of the top 10 animated films of all time, and its iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $6.25 billion worldwide.

Illumination, which has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, is the creator of the world of Despicable Me. The franchise includes Minions, the fourth-highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal's history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Illumination has launched two additional original properties that captivated audiences worldwide: The Secret Life of Pets, which achieved the best opening for an original movie, animated or otherwise, in U.S. history, and the global smash, Sing. In 2018, Illumination's Dr. Seuss's The Grinch had the biggest opening weekend of any Christmas-themed movie in history, followed, in June 2019, by The Secret Life of Pets 2. Illumination's upcoming films include Sing 2 in December 2021 and Minions: The Rise of Gru in July 2022.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

