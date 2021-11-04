Cunningham Bounds Earns 9 Rankings in "Best Law Firms" of 2022

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally respected trial law firm Cunningham Bounds has received 9 rankings across two Metropolitan Tiers in Mobile, Alabama in the 12th Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms":

Metropolitan Tier 1

Metropolitan Tier 2

Few law firms qualify for consideration, and even fewer receive a ranking in this annual guide. This is because U.S. News – Best Lawyers® makes selection a highly competitive process. First, a law firm must have one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© to be eligible for consideration. Then, these firms are rigorously evaluated on their verdicts and settlements, community impact, client and peer feedback, and more. Finally, only the firms that scored the highest during this selection process receive rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

The firms that score the very highest during "Best Law Firms" selection are placed in Tier 1; the second-highest scorers are placed in Tier 2; and the last round of top scorers are placed in Tier 3. To ensure accuracy, there is a three-tiered system for each legal practice area and geographic location.

Cunningham Bounds is very honored to have been placed in the two highest tiers for Mobile! Known for providing clients with comprehensive counsel and the highest level of professional service, this is the third consecutive year in which the firm has received these 9 rankings by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms."

Founded in 1958, Cunningham Bounds provides premier representation to its clients throughout Alabama. Its attorneys treat every client like family, remaining accessible, honest, and respectful throughout the legal process. And if an appeal is necessary, clients can take advantage of its in-house appellate practice. Learn more at cunninghambounds.com . For additional information about U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," please visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

