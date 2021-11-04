Award-Winning Vamonos Riendo Mezcal Expands Distribution In California And Chicago In Time For Holiday Season

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vamonos Riendo, a super-premium mezcal and category pioneer in breakthrough flavor and innovation, today announced the award-winning brand will be expanding distribution in California and Chicago markets this month due to the growing popularity of mezcal – a category that is up over 42 percent this year in the United States.

Award-winning Vamonos Riendo Mezcal is expanding distribution in California and Chicago.

Mezcal is quickly becoming a fan favorite of craft spirits enthusiasts everywhere. Unlike other mezcals, Vamonos Riendo is an artesanal mountain ensamble that is triple-distilled and crafted at higher elevations than most other mezcals. This handcrafted spirit combines artistry and ancient techniques to produce a rich flavor profile with a subtle smokiness and fresh fruit flavor notes that appeal to a wide range of drinkers. Vamonos Riendo is slow-roasted high above the Sierra Madre Mountains in Oaxaca, Mexico, an area known as the mezcal capital of the world. The mezcal is made from only the finest magueys including Tobala that have been growing for over 14 years at 6,000 feet above sea level. The result is more intense flavors in the heart of the maguey (piña). The next step to create the perfect ensamble is when the maestro mezcaleros combines Tobala and Espadin harvested from high altitudes in Santiago Matatlan and adds fruit to the still and performs a third distillation. The result is a remarkably bright flavor that is unique and rarely found anywhere else in the world. Experts have taken notice as Vamonos Riendo was voted the 2020 "Best Mezcal of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Competition and awarded a platinum medal at the Los Angeles Spirits Awards.

Vamonos Riendo translated into English means "Let's Go Laughing." The brand hopes to lighten the mood and bring a more positive and optimistic energy when friends gather for social occasions. While many mezcal brands look to appeal to the drinker's rebellious side and feature black packaging design, Vamonos Riendo has grown in popularity as the vivid mezcal brand that combines bright color packaging schemes with vibrant artistic designs and highlights the heritage, tradition and art of the Oaxacan people on every bottle label.

"Our world is facing many challenges today but laughter always helps to lift our spirits and allows us to connect on a more personal level," said Vamonos Riendo CEO Pablo Campos. "Whether you are a mezcal afficionado or new to the category, our brand promotes inclusion. It's the catalyst to bring people together to laugh, share good conversation and spark new ideas while sipping a lightly smoked, fruitful and high-end mezcal."

Vamonos Riendo also believes in giving back and is committed to supporting the people and land in Oaxaca communities to build a better future. The brand partners with S.A.C.R.E.D,. a not-for-profit company led by Chicago-based CEO Lou Bank, that helps improve the quality of life in rural Mexican communities where agave spirits are produced. The brand underwrote the construction of a rainfall collection system to mitigate water insecurity in Zaachila, Oaxaca and will continue to support S.A.C.R.E.D with additional projects this year.

For the upcoming holiday season, Vamonos Riendo is delicious on its own or used as the perfect choice for fresh go-to-cocktails because it pairs perfectly with both citrus and bitter notes. As part of the introduction to the California market, the brand has enlisted some of the top bartenders in Los Angeles and San Diego to share their favorite cocktail recipes. They include: "The Optimistic Martini," "The Oaxacan Ginger Toddy," or "Naked, Famous & Laughing," to maximize your holiday get togethers and experience Vamonos Riendo's unique, vibrant taste that combines fresh fruit and honey with a subtle black oak smokiness.

Vamonos Riendo has an ABV of 42% and is available here or select California retailers such as Mission Wine & Spirits, Total Wine and Bristol Farms and in Chicago at Binny's Beverage Depot, Moreno's Liquors and Garfield's Beverage Warehouse. Suggested retail price is $59.99 per 750ml bottle.

About Vamonos Riendo Mezcal:

Vamonos Riendo Mezcal is a super-premium, artesanal mountain mezcal that was launched in select markets in the United States in August, 2020. It was voted the "Best Mezcal of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Competition and a platinum medal at the Los Angeles Spirit Awards in 2020. The brand combines both ancient techniques and imagination to create an artesanal spirit that is dedicated to sustainable cultivation and supporting the people and land of Oaxaca, Mexico to build a better future. Vamonos Riendo launched with a mezcal Joven, a small batch, handcrafted ensamble made from 14-year old Tobala and 8 year-old Espadin and encourages people to connect, spark ideas and inspire creativity to flow. For more information, please visit http://www.vamonosriendomezcal.com/ and on Facebook and Instagram at @VamonosRiendoMezcal.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vamonos Riendo Mezcal