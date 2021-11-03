Liteboxer Announces The Next Generation of Its Knockout Product Offerings: The Liteboxer Wall Mount

Expanding its product portfolio, Liteboxer has launched its Wall Mount option, matching the immersive workout experience of its Floor Stand predecessor while taking up zero floorspace

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer, the hit at-home fitness platform which quickly rose to popularity after its launch in July of 2020 for its entertainment and community-based features, today announced the launch of its next generation product: the Liteboxer Wall Mount. Providing the same immersive, sports-fueled workout experience offered by the Floor Stand model, the Wall Mount takes up zero floor space and installs similar to a TV mount, lowering the bar to entry of adoption for at-home exercisers.

The Wall Mount operates as an equally immersive alternative to the Floor Stand model for those looking for a more affordable and compact at-home fitness option. For users that opt for the Wall Mount, the new offering can be installed on wooden studs with drywall or brick, concrete or cinder blocks. Regularly priced at $1,495, the Wall Mount is currently available at a discounted price as Liteboxer offers $400 off all Liteboxer packages for its Black Friday sale. A premium subscription to Liteboxer's Punch Track library and trainer-led classes is available for $29.99 per month, complementing the user workout.

Wielding the same Liteshield technology with 200+ LED runway lights, six targets and force sensors as the Floor Stand option, this latest iteration of the Liteboxer provides the same signature Punch Tracks–which stem from an exclusive partnership with Universal Music Group–and empowering trainer-led classes users have come to love.

"The launch of the Wall Mount is driving forward Liteboxer's mission to enable healthier lifestyles and break down barriers to professional fitness training with its more accessible compact design," said Jeff Morin, CEO and Co-founder of Liteboxer. "Because we're an early stage startup, we have the ability to be nimble and respond to customer feedback quicker than our larger industry competitors. We're thrilled to bring this new iteration of Liteboxer to market, working quickly to align our product pipeline with the consumer feedback we've received over the past year."

Anticipating global supply chain disruptions, Liteboxer meticulously crafted the Wall Mount to avoid hardware currently delayed by shipping complications. Purchases of the Wall Mount, or any Liteboxer offering, are prepared to ship as soon as orders are placed.

As the future of fitness is increasingly hybrid, the Wall Mount is Liteboxer's next step in creating an immersive at-home sports experience that builds a community around music and competition to engage those who crave the adrenaline of at-home sport. For more information on Liteboxer and its new at-home fitness offering, visit liteboxer.com.

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com.

