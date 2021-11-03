illumigyn Ltd., developer of a revolutionary gynecological platform, announces funding and plans to begin deployment this month in the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and South Korea

illumigyn™ Raises $33M to Provide Women with Outstanding, Accessible, and Affordable Medical Care Worldwide illumigyn Ltd., developer of a revolutionary gynecological platform, announces funding and plans to begin deployment this month in the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and South Korea

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illumigyn, the world's first remote gynecological imaging platform, today announced that following the closure of its latest investment round it has raised $33 million to date. The current investment round includes the Yozma Group Korea and Ubicom Holdings Japan.

The funding will enable the company to accelerate its plans to bring cutting-edge gynecological imaging to women across the globe, starting this month with deployments in the United States, United Arab Emirates, India, Singapore, and South Korea.

As part of its vision to expand access to vital care for women worldwide, illumigyn developed a complete platform featuring the Gynescope™ System, a revolutionary "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service with an accompanying mobile application.

The first FDA-cleared remote gynecological platform, the Gynescope™, digitally documents the cervix, vagina, and external genitalia. High-quality resolution and superior magnification enhance details beyond the capabilities of traditional cervix exams, enabling more accurate pap smears.

The illumigyn Gynescope™ can be handled by any trained caregiver (OB/GYN, GP, Midwife, Nurse Practitioner, and Physician Assistant) so that women of all individual sensitivities can be assessed in a safe space. The HIPAA-compliant solution automatically uploads and securely stores images to the cloud. This allows a doctor or specialist to view the images remotely and provides women with access to their scans and doctors' recommendations.

"This is another milestone in our vision to democratize women's healthcare and bring advanced gynecological care to women worldwide," said Mr. Ran Poliakine, illumigyn's Founder. "Our deployments this month are aligned with our mission to bring our platform to women everywhere, in developed and developing countries, in population centers, as well as remote communities. This is our mission and our commitment."

The investment will also support illumigyn's research and development efforts, which are geared toward turning illumigyn into a comprehensive solution for examining the lower genital tract and providing women across the world the best possible care for cancer and other diseases. This includes the worldwide availability of preventive screenings, evaluations, diagnoses, and treatments.

"We are proud to introduce to the world a cutting-edge innovation that will ensure that women all over the world will feel safe during gynecological exams and will have access to all of their medical information," Dr. Avi Ludomirski, CEO and Chairman of the Board of illumigyn. "The funding secured by the company will be deployed to ramp up production and will enable illumigyn to execute existing distribution agreements and sign additional new global partnerships."

"We are happy to be able to support illumigyn in its novel mission to bridge the gap between all women and outstanding healthcare, and empowering women with state of the art, proprietary technology," said Wonjae Lee, Head of Asia Pacific of the Yozma Group. "Our investment comes after our impressive discussions with the company's leaders, whose vision is not only valuable in this current moment post-pandemic but is sure to shape the future of gynecology and how women can continue to access innovative and intelligent healthcare."

About Illumigyn

illumigyn, founded by Ran Poliakine and Lior Greenstein, is an Israeli corporation focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. Illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope™ System, a revolutionary and FDA cleared "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service. With our technological know-how and expertise, our vision is to then create an ecosystem that powers all facets of women's health. For more information, please visit https://www.illumigyn.com/.

Media Contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

Justine@headline.media

IL:+972 54 885 9141

US:+1 917 724 2176

