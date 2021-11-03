HITEC Recognizes Yamila H. Harris of Munich Re America Services, Inc. as Member of the Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC recognizes Yamila H. Harris, Global Head of IT Support and User Experience at Munich Re America Services, Inc. as the 2021 HITEC Member of the Year.

Harris has been a member of HITEC since 2015. Over the years, she's consistently demonstrated her commitment to the HITEC community. Harris served as Co-Chair of the HITEC Advisory Board (2018 - 2020) and is currently serving as a member of the HITEC Board of Directors.

"Every year, HITEC recognizes the contributions of one individual who has gone above and beyond in their contributions to the HITEC mission," HITEC President Omar Duque said. "This year, HITEC is proud to celebrate Yamila Harris for her leadership, integrity and dedication to our mission. Her work has significantly contributed to the advancement of the technology industry and specifically the HITEC organization."

Harris' leadership and passion for HITEC and the community it serves has been evident in her role in HITEC's strategic planning and decisions, her participation in numerous HITEC events in addition to her leadership on various committees and advisory throughout HITEC initiatives and programs focused on the HITEC community.

"It gives me great honor and pride to see Yamila as the Member of the Year!" stated HITEC Board Chairman, Guillermo Diaz., Jr. "She consistently brings her passion and energy to our community, not just during our events, but every single day. She has been the ejemplo of passionate and caring leadership from her time on the HITEC Advisory Board to pushing up, pulling up our community and now bringing that same approach to the HITEC Board of Directors. Yamila is truly deserving of being honored!"

"I recall my jaw dropping and being at a loss for words when I received the notification that I've been selected as the HITEC Member of the Year," shared Harris. "Knowing the incredible leaders that have received this award before me, and fully appreciating what a tremendous honor this is, I am so truly humbled and grateful. This is especially meaningful to me given how much the HITEC organization and their mission means to me personally. I have experienced firsthand the value of the HITEC 'familia' and the power of community…and I genuinely look forward to continuing to push up and pull up our next generation of Hispanic technology leaders at every level, from the classroom to the boardroom."

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. HITEC Awardees will be recognized during the HITEC Awards Ceremony, December 2, 2021, held virtually.

