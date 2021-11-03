Brightflag Makes First Acquisition, Adding Joinder to Legal Operations Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered legal operations platform, today announced its acquisition of Joinder, the system of record that legal professionals at more than 1,000 organizations use to securely track activities, collaborate with colleagues, and store work assets. The acquisition expands the Brightflag team to 150 legal experts, technology visionaries, and customer success advocates with offices in California, New York, Ireland, and Australia. Joinder will now be known as Brightflag Workspace and form an integral part of the Brightflag Legal Operations Platform.

For many corporate legal departments, project management, communication, and storage solutions are spread across several disparate tools, making it difficult to operate as a team and employ best practice workflows. Brightflag Workspace is an elegant solution to this problem, combining task management and calendaring, document collaboration and storage, and in-app communication in a secure and privileged environment. The combination of Brightflag and Brightflag Workspace offers an end-to-end solution for legal operations, from intake to outside counsel management to strategic planning.

"The feedback from Joinder users unanimously matched our own first impression: It's the most intuitive and impressive collaboration platform designed for legal professionals we've ever seen," said Ian Nolan, Brightflag CEO and co-founder. "We're excited to empower corporate legal departments with a best-in-class product that addresses an additional set of legal operations requirements and we're thrilled to be gaining a group of exceptionally talented colleagues in the process."

"Brightflag shares our view of what legal innovation should look like and has a proven record of delivering secure, cloud-based solutions that are easy to adopt and use," said Don Keller, Joinder CEO and co-founder. "That fundamental alignment will enable us to quickly integrate our complementary strengths and provide a comprehensive solution that modern legal professionals can trust in the most demanding scenarios."

