Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade

U-Haul of Northrise to Meet Self-Storage Demand in Las Cruces

Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® self-storage facility will be coming to Las Cruces after the Company's recent purchase of six acres at Rinconada Boulevard and Highway 70. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 24.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)
U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northrise is scheduled for completion in 2023. Plans call for a three-story building encompassing more than 85,000 square feet.

The facility will house at least 600 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. It will also feature a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers and offer truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and more.

"Las Cruces continues to be a popular destination for retirees, and with such a family-friendly lifestyle, people from all over the world are settling here," said Bianca Sotelo-Herrera, U-Haul Company of Southern New Mexico president. "We're pleased to be working with city officials to provide a convenient, state-of-the-art store to meet the growing needs of Las Cruces."

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northrise is under construction, other U-Haul stores and local small businesses serving as U-Haul neighborhood dealers are available to care for DIY moving and self-storage customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage at El Paseo at 1608 El Paseo Road is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our existing Las Cruces facility is at capacity and we're eager to continue offering self-storage to our customers," Sotelo-Herrera added. "With this new property, we have the ability to expand and offer a better product."

Once U-Haul of Northrise is ready to open, Sotelo-Herrera aims to staff the facility with local hires to promote employment in the Las Cruces community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL 

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-of-northrise-to-meet-self-storage-demand-in-las-cruces-301415604.html

SOURCE U-Haul

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.