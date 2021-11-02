The innovation deepens Text Request's text messaging-based feature set, enabling home service, transportation, and logistics customers to better connect with frontline workers in the field.

Text Request Launches Location Tracking by SMS The innovation deepens Text Request's text messaging-based feature set, enabling home service, transportation, and logistics customers to better connect with frontline workers in the field.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request, the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement, announced today their new Locations feature, created to enable businesses to better connect with frontline workers, such as employees, drivers, and contractors, working outside of the office.

This adds to Text Request's impressive and growing list of new features and integrations released in 2021, including a dozen new integrations with major customer relationship management (CRM) and email marketing platforms, Google Chrome extension and mobile app updates, and HIPAA compliant text messaging.

"Businesses are sending employees, drivers, and contractors into the field every day, and those workers often aren't visiting an office first," says Brian Elrod, CEO of Text Request. "We're giving them a better way to stay connected while they're apart. These virtual touch points have only become more important over the past eighteen months, and we're helping businesses large and small continue navigating that transition."

New Feature Specifics

When texting a contact from inside the Text Request platform, users are now able to select a map icon to request that contact's location. The message appears on the contact's cell phone, like a normal text, indicating the company is requesting their location and including a link to share the team member's precise whereabouts. Workers then click the link to open a location sharing function, which allows Text Request one-time access to their location through their phone's GPS. This essentially drops a location pin and automatically sends a text back to the Text Request user showing the location address.

Text Request's Locations feature is available on all Starter plans and above, and can be included as an add-on with Basic plans.

To learn more about Text Request, visit https://www.textrequest.com

