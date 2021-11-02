SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonder People, the team behind the upcoming battle royale title Super People, has opened up registration for its Closed Beta Test. Players that join the closed beta will be some of the first to see the incredible Orb Island, the twelve playable classes and everything else that the game has to offer.

Super Soldier Battle Royale Super People Opens Up Registration for Its Upcoming Closed Beta Test

Super People will revolutionize how you think about the battle royale genre. In the game, players jump into the shoes of one of twelve super soldiers all with their own set of unique abilities. Go in solo or pull together a squad and fight your way through enemies to be the last ones standing.

The more you play, the stronger your characters become. At the height of their strength, players will unlock a character's ultimate ability. Play your cards right and you might just turn the tide of the battle in one fell swoop. Don't have the gear to get the job done? Scavenge and collect materials around the map in order to craft new weapons and upgraded gear.

Things never slow down on Orb Island. Explore the many diverse environments, uncover secrets, run from the incoming snowstorm that threatens to take out players if they're not fast enough. But, don't let your guard down as the other teams will all be fighting for their spot at the top of the leaderboard.

Features:

A Roster of Specialized Super Soldiers: Super People's diverse roster features 12 playable classes of super soldiers, each with their own distinctive characteristics and traits. Each class's superpower gives you access to a specific set of skills and one unique ultimate skill that will let you experience different playstyles and combat situations in every round.

Strategy-Driven Combat: Mastering a class is one way to gain the upper hand, but knowing the traits and skills of other classes may be the difference between victory and defeat. Unlike traditional battle royale games, identifying and countering an enemy's attack and landing a perfectly timed ultimate skill are just some of the ways players can outplay their opponents and swing the battle in their favor.

Leveling and Upgrades: Two ways to gain an advantage on the field is by strengthening your class and upgrading your loadout. You can level up during the course of the round to power up your skills and unlock the ultimate skill. You can also upgrade your class's gear and equipment to make them stronger and more effective in combat.

Exploration and Scavenging: The race to explore and gather loot is a core component in Super People, but so is the race for resources. With the game's unique scavenging system, players will also be able to gather materials from the world to upgrade their equipment or craft items. With everyone hunting for resources, you never know when you'll cross paths with an enemy!

Want to find out more about Super People? Wonder People has just released a teaser trailer on their Official Website. This video gives players a sneak peek behind the next best title in the Battle Royale genre.

To register to be a part of Super People's upcoming Closed Beta Test, follow this link: http://geegee.net

SUPER PEOPLE Social Media

About Wonder People

Wonder People is a South Korean game developer founded by game enthusiasts and industry veteran Min Hur, a leading figure in the Korean game industry who founded Neople and developed the hit game Dungeon Fighter Online. Wonder People recently announced their debut title Super People, an FPS battle royale game, developed by Oscar Mike Studio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wonder People