South Florida PBS' Fauci: The Virus Hunter Wins 2021 Sharecare Award

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida PBS is proud to be recognized by Sharecare, leading digital health company, as the winner of the 2021 Sharecare Award in the Disruptors in Healthcare category for its entry Fauci: The Virus Hunter. The Sharecare Awards, in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter (NY NATAS), honors excellence in documentaries, series, shorts, web/online programming related to health and well-being.

South Florida PBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/South Florida PBS)

The one-hour documentary, Fauci: The Virus Hunter, is a South Florida PBS' Health Channel original production in partnership with The Associated Press and the Hispanic Information Telecommunications Network (HITN). The documentary provides an in-depth look at Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci's life and career, from the groundbreaking clinical investigator whose work in vasculitis remains the standard of care to becoming director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and "America's Doctor," with two major health crises bookending his career, AIDS and COVID-19.

"It is an honor for South Florida PBS to receive the 2021 Sharecare award for Fauci: The Virus Hunter, which SFPBS' Health Channel was able to bring to fruition thanks to our Board and strong partnerships such as the ones with The Associated Press and HITN. It is gratifying to have our work recognized by such an important organization," stated Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO for South Florida PBS.

"The Associated Press and AP Productions are honored to have joined together with South Florida PBS and HITN to tell this impactful story. To be recognized by NY NATAS for strength in storytelling and production furthers the mission of AP and our partners", commented Michael Fabiano, AP Vice President and General Manager for Americas Media, as well as head of AP Productions.

"Dr. Fauci's story will greatly inspire young people interested in pursuing careers in science to make a difference in people's lives. HITN is committed to promoting stories like Dr. Fauci's among Hispanic families to encourage and empower the next generations", said Guillermo Sierra, HITN's Head of Television and Digital Services.

About South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is Florida's largest public media company, including Public Broadcasting stations WXEL-TV, serving the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast and WPBT2, serving Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and the Health Channel, the only 24/7 channel dedicated to health in the nation. South Florida PBS connects organizations and institutions across our region and preserves South Florida's history. Leading the way in this global society, South Florida PBS is committed to creating and presenting award-winning programs focused on kids, education, arts and culture, health, environment, science, and civic engagement.

About AP

The Associated Press is a global non-profit news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the "HITN GO" Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.

CONTACT:

Jeneissy Azcuy Anabel Cardenas Vice President of Marketing and Communication Social Media and Marketing Coordinator 305.424.4013 305.424.4009 jazcuy@SouthFloridaPBS.org acardenas@SouthFloridaPBS.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE South Florida PBS; Health Channel