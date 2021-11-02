SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ROG, RRD, XLRN, ADMS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC for $8.52 per share in cash. If you are an RRD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Great Western shareholders will receive 0.8425 shares of First Interstate Class A common stock for each Great Western share they own. Following completion of the transaction, Great Western shareholders will collectively own 43% of the combined company. If you are a Great Western shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Merck & Co., Inc. for $180.00 per share in cash. If you are an Acceleron shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash. If you are an Adamas shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

