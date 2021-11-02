Resorts World Las Vegas features SONIFI interactive technology on more than 4,000 TVs

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip's most technologically advanced resort, has partnered with SONIFI Solutions to provide its guests an exceptional in-room entertainment experience.

As the first resort to be built on the Strip in more than a decade, Resorts World Las Vegas debuted in June 2021 with Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and Crockfords Las Vegas integrated to offer guests a variety of luxurious accommodations.

The 3,506 guest rooms feature SONIFI solutions that pair cutting-edge technology with familiar comforts of home. SONIFI's next-generation interactive television platform, SORA, is integrated on LG Smart TVs and offers access to an extensive library of on-demand content — including exclusive still-in-theater movies — a customized live TV channel lineup, and STAYCAST, powered by Google Chromecast, which allows guests to easily and securely stream their favorite content from 2000+ apps to the TV.

SONIFI's platform is also where guests can review their account and check out — including requesting a late checkout — and where the resort can use dynamic content to promote its expansive offerings and showcase its many amenities.

"Resorts World Las Vegas is truly innovative in the services they're offering guests," said Kara Heermans, SONIFI's Vice President of User Experience and Product Management. "Our SORA interactive platform in the guest rooms is customized to provide both familiar and exclusive in-room entertainment, as well as easy-to-use features that help the resort generate revenue from on-screen purchases, advertising and promotions. The personalization on the platform allows Resorts World Las Vegas to effectively connect with every kind of guest coming for a unique and elevated experience."

"When it comes to the vision for the future of hospitality, SONIFI is perfectly aligned with Resorts World Las Vegas," said Nick Clessuras, SONIFI's Senior Vice President of Sales. "It was an honor for our team to work with Resorts World Las Vegas leading up to their extraordinary grand opening, and we're proud to partner with them as they continue to evolve what the ultimate Las Vegas experience can be."

About SONIFI® Solutions, Inc.

SONIFI Solutions is a technology and service platform for the smart enterprise. Serving 5,000+ customers across hospitality, healthcare and commercial sectors worldwide, SONIFI simplifies complex technology projects at scale with unparalleled service and support. Learn more at sonifi.com.

