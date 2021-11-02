PERDUE® Unveils the Perfect Complement to THANKSNUGGETS®: New Limited-Edition THANKSDIPPINGS™ Sauces

SALISBURY, Md., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the first-ever release of white breast meat turkey PERDUE® THANKSNUGGETS® at grocery retailers nationwide in September, the brand has announced the creation of PERDUE® THANKSDIPPINGS™: two novelty, limited-edition dipping sauces to help consumers bring even more flavors of the holiday home this November.

THANKSDIPPINGS will be exclusively available in limited quantities online on PerdueFarms.com with each purchase of the original THANKSNUGGETS, which pair white and dark meat, No Antibiotics Ever turkey with special holiday flavors: sweet potato seasoned breading for the white meat nuggets, and cranberries and stuffing flavored breading for the dark meat nuggets. Designed to perfectly complement the brand's seasonally inspired nuggets, PERDUE THANKSDIPPINGS come in two delicious flavors: Spiced Apple Honey Mustard, inspired by herb and apple stuffing, and CranBBQ Sauce, which adds a dash of smokiness to the traditional Thanksgiving cranberry sauce.

For shoppers picking up THANKSNUGGETS at stores nationwide, Perdue has shared simple, Thanksgiving-inspired dipping recipes for consumers to easily mix up at home on Perdue.com/THANKSNUGGETS.

"We were inspired to create this fun complement to THANKSNUGGETS by listening to consumers' reactions to the launch of these unique nuggets last year," said Jon Swadley, VP of Marketing, Perdue Premium Prepared Foods. "People wanted to know what they should dip the seasonal nuggets in, and some even offered creative suggestions. This year, we've been able to answer that call by including dipping sauces with the THANKSNUGGETS sold on PerdueFarms.com, as well as providing recipe suggestions for those who'd like to prepare their own sauces at home – making the ideal pairings to pack all the best flavors of Thanksgiving into a few bites!"

A limited quantity of the white and dark meat nuggets, complete with both THANKSDIPPINGS sauces, will be available at PerdueFarms.com/THANKSNUGGETS for $14.99 per 24-ounce package starting at 9 am ET on Friday, Nov. 5. Last year, THANKSNUGGETS sold out online in less than three minutes, so act fast! Consumers can also find the 22-ounce bags of white breast meat with sweet potato-seasoned breading turkey PERDUE THANKSNUGGETS at retailers nationwide, and unique dipping sauce recipes at Perdue.com/THANKSNUGGETS.

Please visit Perdue.com/THANKSNUGGETS for more about THANKSNUGGETS and PerdueFarms.com/THANKSNUGGETS for more about THANKSDIPPINGS. Be sure to follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and @PerdueFarms on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for product and brand updates.

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We're recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we've been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They're cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We've led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we're setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We're a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company's second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

