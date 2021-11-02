MCTV Chooses Enghouse Networks and Broadpeak Solutions to Deliver World-Class Streaming Experience

Fully Managed Solution Provides MCTV With More Control and Assures Superior Quality Video Streams for Subscribers on Any Screen

MARKHAM, ON and NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks, a leading global telecommunications technology and IPTV SaaS platform solutions provider, and Broadpeak®, a leading provider of video streaming solutions for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today they are joining forces to optimize the video streaming service of MCTV, an Ohio-based cable operator.

MCTV is deploying a future-proof solution from Broadpeak and Enghouse to ensure the high quality of service for subscribers on a wide range of devices, including Fire TV and Android™ devices.

"We replaced our previous video platform with a solution from Broadpeak and Enghouse to continue to improve and strengthen the future of our video product offerings," said Katherine Gessner, President of MCTV. "MCTV takes pride in superior-quality delivery and provides an exceptional experience for customers. Capitalizing on Broadpeak's expertise in video delivery with a high-quality user experience enabled by Enghouse, we ensure the optimal streaming experience."

MCTV will use Broadpeak's advanced CDN, BkM100 Video Delivery Manager, BkS400 HTTP Video Cache Servers, and BkS350 Origin Packager to deliver live, catch-up TV, NPVR, and VOD content to MCTV Stream subscribers. Broadpeak's solutions are integrated with Enghouse EspialTV, a fully managed IPTV solution hosted in the cloud.

"We are honored that MCTV selected Enghouse EspialTV for this project, based on our track record of delivering outstanding television experiences," said Mick McCluskey, Vice President, Product Management at Enghouse Networks. "Enghouse is renowned for being flexible in meeting operators' needs. Our operations and deployment team has a thorough understanding of the video streaming environment that will aid us in providing MCTV with a highly flexible TV solution at a fast time to market."

Broadpeak's CDN solution will significantly improve the QoE for MCTV Stream subscribers. With the BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator, MCTV can continuously monitor the popularity of content based on usage patterns and deliver popular content from the most appropriate HTTP video cache servers to reduce costs. MCTV will use Broadpeak's BkS350 Origin Packager to securely deliver live, time-shifted, and VOD services to any device. On-demand packaging on the BkS350 will reduce MCTV's need for encoding and storage resources while also providing high-throughput capacity to maximize cost savings.

EspialTV delivers an award-winning user experience across devices. With EspialTV, MCTV can easily customize the user interface of their video streaming service to address multiple consumer and business market segments. Since EspialTV is a cloud-based SaaS solution, it can be deployed rapidly at a low startup cost.

"We are thrilled that MCTV chose Broadpeak to enhance its video streaming service," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "With our advanced CDN solution, MCTV can confidently deliver a topnotch viewing experience, assuring high quality on every screen while increasing the efficiency of ABR delivery."

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next generation communications and media companies, defence, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About Broadpeak®

Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. For more information, log on to www.broadpeak.tv.

