Lucas Oil Unveils New Product at the 2021 Automotive Aftermarket Expo

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil Products Inc., the American-based manufacturer and distributor of additives and lubricants, introduced to attendees at the Automotive Aftermarket Performance Expo (AAPEX) trade show its new Slick Mist Ceramic Speed Wax . This new addition to the Slick Mist family of appearance products will be on display at AAPEX booth number A5079, and is now available for purchase at select retail stores .

Slick Mist Ceramic Speed Wax is an easy-to-use Ceramic Coating with unique hydrophobic properties designed to add extreme gloss, shine and depth to paint. This easy-to-apply sprayable protectant adds 10-12 weeks of ceramic protection after being allowed to cure for just a few short hours. Great as a stand-alone product or topper for your existing professionally applied Ceramic Coating.

"Our investments in research and development for this new addition to the Slick Mist product line were a critical step in meeting and exceeding the standards of our loyal customers when it comes to the protection of their vehicles," said Morgan Lucas, President, Lucas Oil Products. "Our Slick Mist products have become a fan favorite among professional auto show vehicle detailers and racing professionals who demand the ultimate performance from their detailing products, and we're confident Slick Mist Ceramic Speed Wax will be a welcome and proven tool in their arsenal."

Lucas Oil Slick Mist automotive care and detailing products are recommended for use in cars, trucks, boats and airplanes. More information on the full line of Lucas Oil appearance products can be found here .

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 in Corona, California, by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing only the best line of lubricants and additives available anywhere. Today, it encompasses the most diversified range of segments in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces, many of which were created by Forrest Lucas himself. In total, the company boasts more than 300 premium oil products, which is the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States, and features a distribution network that includes 48 different countries. For more information please visit www.lucasoil.com

Contact: Lucas Oil Corporate Communications

310-374-6177

LucasOil@GoDriven360.com

