Full Circle Home launches Zero by Full Circle Zero by Full Circle is the world's first zero waste product line.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Home is proud to announce its first entirely zero waste product line, Zero by Full Circle, launching online today.

(PRNewsfoto/Full Circle Home)

Made from 100% plant-based and biodegradable materials, Zero by Full Circle allows consumers to swap out sink-side favorites with cleaning products that are completely zero waste without sacrificing function.

The product line consists of six items: 1) scour pads made from coconut and natural latex; 2) a veggie brush and 3) a dish brush made from coconut husk and jute; 4) dishcloths made from organic cotton; 5) scrubby cloths made from Japanese washi paper and organic cotton; and 6) a sponge cloth made of cotton and cellulose. All six products are biodegradable or compostable, meaning less landfill-bound waste.

"Zero waste means that at the end of a product's life, nothing is sent to a landfill. The design and material choices in the Zero by Full Circle collection are really about meeting conscious consumers right where they are. Being a better steward for the planet doesn't have to mean a complete upheaval of your current day-to-day. By making better choices in your daily routine, we can all make a major impact on our planet without having to adopt a new way of life," said Heather Kauffman, Full Circle Home Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

The Zero collection represents a major milestone for the home care industry, and Full Circle hopes that by continuing to push the limits on product innovation, it will inspire other brands and retailers to re-evaluate and fortify their own sustainability commitments and empower consumers to opt for better alternatives that best suit their evolving lifestyles.

To learn more about the collection and shop the full line, visit fullcirclehome.com/zero.

ABOUT FULL CIRCLE HOME

Established in 2009, Full Circle Home was founded to help consumers leave the earth a better place than they found it. By creating sustainable home care products that are beautifully designed, functionally innovative, and responsibly produced, Full Circle guides families through every step of their green journey. Working to inspire and educate the next generation to embrace a more eco-friendly lifestyle, Full Circle plans to change the landscape of consumer goods for the improvement of the world. For more information on Full Circle, please visit www.fullcirclehome.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Full Circle Home