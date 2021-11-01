Touchstone Investments Appoints Sage Advisory Services to Sub-Advise Touchstone Core Municipal Bond Fund

CINCINNATI, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Investments announced today that Sage Advisory Services, Ltd. Co. ("Sage") has been appointed as the new sub-adviser to the Touchstone Core Municipal Bond Fund. Formerly known as the Touchstone Ohio Tax-Free Bond Fund, the Fund's Board approved changes to the Fund name, sub-adviser, investment goal and strategy, as well as its fees and expense structures, effective October 28, 2021. The Fund's symbols and CUSIP number will remain the same. For more Fund information, visit Touchstoneinvestments.com/mutual-funds/core-municipal-bond-fund.

The Touchstone Core Municipal Bond Fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with the protection of capital. The Fund invests primarily in high-quality municipal debt, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and pre-refunded municipal bonds. The Fund's sub-adviser, Sage, seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by using Sage's income, price and volatility framework. Since 1996, Sage has managed investment portfolios for institutions and high-net-worth clients with a focus on fixed income opportunities across the yield curve. To find out more about Sage, visit sageadvisory.com .

"Amending the Fund's investment objective and strategy and bringing Sage on board as its sub-adviser reflects our continued commitment to providing investors with access to best-in-class institutional asset managers," said Blake Moore, president and chief executive officer of Touchstone Investments. "We selected Sage for its consistent execution of a well-defined investment strategy and strong results focused on the potential opportunities presented by tax-free investing."

"Sage believes in investment solutions with a focus on simplicity, liquidity and transparency while taking a risk-conscious approach," said Bob Smith, president and chief investment officer at Sage. "We are pleased to partner with Touchstone Investments in managing this Fund, and we are excited that more investors will have access to our Core Municipal Strategy as a result of Touchstone's distribution capabilities."

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. To obtain a prospectus or a summary prospectus, contact your financial professional or download and/or request one at TouchstoneInvestments.com/resources or call Touchstone at 800-638-8194. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investment return and principal value of an investment in a Fund will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

About Touchstone Investments

Touchstone's commitment to being Distinctively Active has purposeful intent. Recognizing that not all mutual fund companies are created equal, we actively apply an integrated and rigorous approach for identifying and partnering with highly-skilled asset managers who act in a sub-advisory capacity. Their expertise, disciplined investment processes and employment of active management provide the differentiation required for robust portfolio construction. Touchstone offers a full breadth of investment options across styles and asset classes, including U.S. equity, international/global equity, income and multi-asset funds. The Touchstone Funds are advised by Touchstone Advisors, Inc., a registered investment adviser, and are distributed nationally through intermediaries including broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, institutions and others by Touchstone Securities, Inc., a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Touchstone, Touchstone Funds and Touchstone Investments are federal service mark registrations and applications owned by IFS Financial Services, Inc. Touchstone Securities, Inc., Touchstone Advisors, Inc., and IFS Financial Services, Inc., are members of Western & Southern Financial Group. For more information, please visit TouchstoneInvestments.com .

About Western & Southern Financial Group

Founded in Cincinnati in 1888 as The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western & Southern Financial Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, is the parent company of a group of diversified financial services businesses . Its assets owned ($66.8 billion) and managed ($45.8 billion) totaled $112.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2021. Western & Southern is one of the strongest life insurance groups in the world. Its seven life insurance subsidiaries (The Western and Southern Life Insurance Company, Western-Southern Life Assurance Company, Columbus Life Insurance Company, Gerber Life Insurance Company, Integrity Life Insurance Company, The Lafayette Life Insurance Company, and National Integrity Life Insurance Company) maintain very strong financial ratings. Other member companies include Eagle Realty Group, LLC; Fort Washington Investment Advisors, Inc.;1 IFS Financial Services, Inc.; Touchstone Advisors, Inc.;1 Touchstone Securities, Inc.;2 W&S Brokerage Services, Inc.;1,2 and W&S Financial Group Distributors, Inc. Western & Southern is the title sponsor of seven major community events every year, including the Western & Southern Open , a premier event in the U.S. Open Series played each August by the world's top-ranked professional male and female tennis players. Review our current financial ratings .

1 A registered investment adviser.

2 A registered broker-dealer and member FINRA / SIPC .

About Sage Advisory Services, Ltd. Co.

Sage Advisory Services is an employee-owned asset management firm focused on fixed income investment opportunities across the yield curve. Established in 1996, the firm seeks to deliver a consistent income advantage from diversified sources by balancing a macro view with portfolio design and risk management. For more information, please visit sageadvisory.com .

Touchstone Funds are distributed by Touchstone Securities, Inc.

Contacts:





Sharon Karp Sheila Berding (Media) Touchstone Investments Western & Southern Financial Group 513-362-8026 513-629-1388 sharon.karp@touchstonefunds.com sheila.berding@westernsouthernlife.com

View original content:

SOURCE Western & Southern Financial Group