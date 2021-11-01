Harmonic Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results Total revenue up 33%, Cable Access revenue up 43%, Video revenue up 26% year over year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021.

"Harmonic delivered another strong quarter, with total revenue up 33% year over year and solid operating profit, driven by continued execution of our strategic growth initiatives," said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. "Strong market momentum in both segments, solid backlog and deferred revenue and an increasingly robust cash position provide a strong foundation for continued growth through the balance of this year and into 2022."

Q3 Financial and Business Highlights

Financial

Revenue: $126.3 million , up 33% year over year

Gross margin: GAAP 52.4% and non-GAAP 52.8%, compared to GAAP 51.6% and non-GAAP 52.2% in the year ago period

Operating income (loss): GAAP income $5.4 million and non-GAAP income $11.8 million , compared to GAAP loss $1.6 and non-GAAP income $4.2 million in the year ago period

Adjusted EBITDA: $14.8 million income compared to $7.2 million income in the year ago period

Net income (loss): GAAP net income $1.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $9.5 million , compared to GAAP net loss $5.4 million and non-GAAP net income $2.6 million in the year ago period

EPS: GAAP net income per share of $0.01 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.09 , compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 in the year ago period

Cash: $128.4 million , up $57.6 million year over year

Business

CableOS ® solution commercially deployed with 68 customers, up 79% year over year

CableOS deployments scaled to 3.9 million served cable modems, up 77% year over year

VOS® streaming SaaS customer base up 36% year over year; SaaS revenue increased 69% year over year

Select Financial Information





GAAP

Non-GAAP Key Financial Results

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020



(in millions, except per share data) Net revenue

$ 126.3



$ 113.4



$ 94.9



$ 126.3



$ 113.4



$ 94.9

Net income (loss)

$ 1.5



$ (2.0)



$ (5.4)



$ 9.5



$ 4.8



$ 2.6

Diluted EPS

$ 0.01



$ (0.02)



$ (0.06)



$ 0.09



$ 0.05



$ 0.03



















Other Financial Information Q3 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2020

(in millions) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter $ 14.8



$ 9.5



$ 7.2

Bookings for the quarter $ 114.3



$ 186.9



$ 100.7

Backlog and deferred revenue as of quarter end $ 333.3



$ 347.2



$ 216.2

Cash and cash equivalents as of quarter end $ 128.4



$ 115.2



$ 70.8



Explanations regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and related definitions, and reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP measures, are provided in the sections below entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Financial Guidance



Q4 2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total GAAP Net revenue $ 82.0



$ 65.0



$ —



$ 147.0



$ 87.0



$ 70.0



$ —



$ 157.0

Gross margin % 54.5 %

40.0 %

(0.5) %

47.3 %

55.5 %

41.0 %

(0.4) %

48.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 7.2



$ 6.0



$ (5.9)



$ 7.3



$ 10.3



$ 7.7



$ (5.9)



$ 12.1

Tax expense (3)











$ (1.1)















$ (1.1)

EPS (3)











$ 0.03















$ 0.07

Shares (3)











106.9















106.9

Cash (3)











$ 125.0















$ 135.0





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2021 GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP

Video

Cable

Access

Adjustments (2)

Total

GAAP Net revenue $ 285.0



$ 214.0



$ —



$ 499.0



$ 290.0



$ 219.0



$ —



$ 509.0

Gross margin % 57.3 %

42.6 %

(0.6) %

50.4 %

57.7 %

42.9 %

(0.5) %

50.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 20.4



$ 16.2



$ (25.7)



$ 10.9



$ 23.5



$ 17.9



$ (25.7)



$ 15.7

Tax expense (3)











$ (4.2)















$ (4.2)

EPS (3)











$ (0.04)















$ 0.01

Shares (3)











101.5















105.1

Cash (3)











$ 125.0















$ 135.0





(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding (2) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. (3) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable

Access

Total

Video

Cable

Access

Total Net revenue $ 82.0



$ 65.0



$ 147.0



$ 87.0



$ 70.0



$ 157.0

Gross margin % 54.5 %

40.0 %

47.8 %

55.5 %

41.0 %

49.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9.6



$ 7.4



$ 17.0



$ 12.7



$ 9.1



$ 21.8

Tax rate (2)







10.0 %









10.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.10











$ 0.14

Shares (2)







106.9











106.9

Cash (2)







$ 125.0











$ 135.0





(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.



2021 Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (1)

Low

High (Unaudited, in millions, except

percentages) Video

Cable Access

Total

Video

Cable Access

Total Net revenue $ 285.0



$ 214.0



$ 499.0



$ 290.0



$ 219.0



$ 509.0

Gross margin % 57.3 %

42.6 %

51.0 %

57.7 %

42.9 %

51.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 28.9



$ 21.6



$ 50.5



$ 32.0



$ 23.3



$ 55.3

Tax rate (2)







10.0 %









10.0 % EPS (2)







$ 0.28











$ 0.32

Shares (2)







105.1











105.1

Cash (2)







$ 125.0











$ 135.0





(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below. Components may not sum to total due to rounding. (2) The guidance is provided at the total company level and not by segment.

Conference Call Information

Harmonic will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific (5:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday, November 1, 2021. The live webcast will be available on the Harmonic Investor Relations website at http://investor.harmonicinc.com. An audio version of the webcast will be available by calling +1.574.990.1032 or +1.800.240.9147 (conference ID 7917716). A replay will be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on the same web site or by calling +1.404.537.3406 or +1.855.859.2056 (conference ID 7917716).

About Harmonic Inc.

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The Company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements related to our expectations regarding: net revenue, gross margins, operating expenses, operating income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, tax expense and tax rate, EPS and cash. Our expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include, in no particular order, the following: the market and technology trends underlying our Video and Cable Access businesses will not continue to develop in their current direction or pace; the possibility that our products will not generate sales that are commensurate with our expectations or that our cost of revenue or operating expenses may exceed our expectations; the potential impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our operations or the operations of our supply chain or our customers; the impact of general economic conditions on our sales and operations; the mix of products and services sold in various geographies and the effect it has on gross margins; delays or decreases in capital spending in the cable, satellite, telco, broadcast and media industries; customer concentration and consolidation; our ability to develop new and enhanced products in a timely manner and market acceptance of our new or existing products; losses of one or more key customers; risks associated with our international operations; exchange rate fluctuations of the currencies in which we conduct business; risks associated with our CableOS and VOS product solutions; dependence on various video and broadband industry trends; inventory management; the lack of timely availability or the impact of increases in the prices of parts or raw materials necessary to produce our products; the effect of competition, on both revenue and gross margins; difficulties associated with rapid technological changes in our markets; risks associated with unpredictable sales cycles; our dependence on contract manufacturers and sole or limited source suppliers; and the effect on our business of natural disasters. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP" or referred to herein as "reported"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide management and other users with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our ongoing performance. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business, establish operating budgets, set internal measurement targets and make operating decisions.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Harmonic's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Harmonic's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP measures when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and its historical and projected results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP measures presented here are: segment revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, non-operating expenses and net income (loss) (including those amounts as a percentage of revenue), Adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) per diluted share. The presentation of non-GAAP information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP results published by other companies. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measures is included with the financial statements provided with this press release. The non-GAAP adjustments described below have historically been excluded from our GAAP financial measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Stock-based compensation - Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. We believe that management is limited in its ability to project the impact stock-based compensation would have on our operating results. In addition, for comparability purposes, we believe it is useful to provide a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes stock-based compensation in order to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate the comparison of our results to the results of our peer companies.

Amortization of intangibles - A portion of the purchase price of our acquisitions is generally allocated to intangible assets, and is subject to amortization. However, Harmonic does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle. Additionally, the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and is unique to each acquisition. Therefore, we believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that adjust for the amortization of intangible assets provides investors and others with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring and related charges - Harmonic from time to time incurs restructuring charges which primarily consist of employee severance, one-time termination benefits related to the reduction of its workforce, lease exit costs, and other costs. These charges are associated with material business shifts. We exclude these items because we do not believe they are reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment - In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, we recorded a debt extinguishment loss of $0.8 million resulting from the exchange of $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of our convertible notes due in 2020 for $37.7 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes due in 2022. We have excluded this loss from our non-GAAP financial measures because we do not believe the loss is reflective of our ongoing long-term business and operating results.

Non-cash interest expense and other expenses related to convertible notes and other debt - We record the accretion of the debt discount related to the equity component and amortization of issuance costs as non-cash interest expense. We believe that excluding these costs provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity, along with enhancing investors' ability to view the Company's results from management's perspective. In addition, we believe excluding these costs from the non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to our historical operating results and comparisons to peer company operating results.

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments - The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income.

Depreciation - Depreciation expense, along with interest, tax and stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges and amortization of intangible assets, is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because we do not believe depreciation and the other items relate to the ordinary course of our business or are reflective of our underlying business performance.

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



October 1, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 128,434



$ 98,645

Accounts receivable, net 75,442



66,227

Inventories 51,856



35,031

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,443



38,132

Total current assets 291,175



238,035

Property and equipment, net 43,848



43,141

Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,216



27,556

Other non-current assets 38,325



39,117

Goodwill 241,302



243,674

Total assets $ 643,866



$ 591,523









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Convertible debt, current $ 36,592



$ —

Other debts, current 5,028



11,771

Accounts payable 32,352



23,543

Deferred revenue 58,106



54,294

Operating lease liabilities, current 6,698



7,354

Other current liabilities 64,963



50,333

Total current liabilities 203,739



147,295

Convertible debt, non-current 97,563



129,507

Other debts, non-current 13,538



10,086

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 28,049



26,071

Other non-current liabilities 26,181



20,262

Total liabilities $ 369,070



$ 333,221









Convertible debt 1,115



—

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or

outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000 shares authorized; 102,549 and 98,204

shares issued and outstanding at October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 103



98

Additional paid-in capital 2,381,177



2,353,559

Accumulated deficit (2,107,814)



(2,101,211)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 215



5,856

Total stockholders' equity 273,681



258,302

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 643,866



$ 591,523



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2021

September 25, 2020

October 1, 2021

September 25, 2020 Revenue:













Appliance and integration $ 91,853



$ 63,251



$ 250,427



$ 153,227

SaaS and service 34,468



31,641



100,918



94,076

Total net revenue 126,321



94,892



351,345



247,303

Cost of revenue:













Appliance and integration 47,326



32,082



130,310



81,153

SaaS and service 12,841



13,886



39,231



42,715

Total cost of revenue 60,167



45,968



169,541



123,868

Total gross profit 66,154



48,924



181,804



123,435

Operating expenses:













Research and development 26,552



20,206



74,863



61,827

Selling, general and administrative 34,231



28,773



102,728



86,996

Amortization of intangibles —



752



507



2,264

Restructuring and related charges —



814



43



1,572

Total operating expenses 60,783



50,545



178,141



152,659

Income (loss) from operations 5,371



(1,621)



3,663



(29,224)

Interest expense, net (2,686)



(2,807)



(7,919)



(8,772)

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



—



—



(834)

Other income (expense), net (213)



(167)



659



(813)

Income (loss) before income taxes 2,472



(4,595)



(3,597)



(39,643)

Provision for income taxes 942



786



3,006



3,093

Net income (loss) $ 1,530



$ (5,381)



$ (6,603)



$ (42,736)

















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.01



$ (0.06)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.44)

Diluted $ 0.01



$ (0.06)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.44)

Shares used in per share calculations:













Basic 102,099



97,563



101,057



96,623

Diluted 106,421



97,563



101,057



96,623



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2021

September 25, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (6,603)



$ (42,736)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation 9,395



8,683

Amortization of intangibles 507



3,214

Stock-based compensation 18,863



13,737

Amortization of convertible debt discount 4,685



5,451

Amortization of warrant 1,302



1,307

Foreign currency remeasurement (3,435)



2,537

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



834

Deferred income taxes 1,268



1,527

Provision for expected credit losses and returns 3,049



1,966

Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,849



1,390

Other adjustments 215



177

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (12,470)



5,436

Inventories (18,783)



(9,301)

Other assets 2,614



23,685

Accounts payable 10,144



(11,047)

Deferred revenues 9,978



6,066

Other liabilities 11,078



(15,345)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 33,656



(2,419)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (10,570)



(26,176)

Net cash used in investing activities (10,570)



(26,176)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Payment of convertible debt —



(25)

Payment of convertible debt issuance costs —



(672)

Proceeds from other debts 3,861



9,398

Repayment of other debts (6,070)



(6,342)

Proceeds from common stock issued to employees 11,401



5,227

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (1,619)



(1,384)

Net cash provided by financing activities 7,573



6,202

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (870)



152

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,789



(22,241)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 98,645



93,058

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 128,434



$ 70,817



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary GAAP Revenue Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended

October 1, 2021

July 2, 2021

September 25, 2020 Geography















Americas $ 86,215

68 %

$ 71,525

63 %

$ 54,521

58 % EMEA 30,283

24 %

28,441

25 %

29,771

31 % APAC 9,823

8 %

13,482

12 %

10,600

11 % Total $ 126,321

100 %

$ 113,448

100 %

$ 94,892

100 %

















Market















Service Provider $ 70,157

56 %

$ 68,929

61 %

$ 59,083

62 % Broadcast and Media 56,164

44 %

44,519

39 %

35,809

38 % Total $ 126,321

100 %

$ 113,448

100 %

$ 94,892

100 %



Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2021

September 25, 2020 Geography









Americas $ 232,802

66 %

$ 134,478

55 % EMEA 86,331

25 %

82,301

33 % APAC 32,212

9 %

30,524

12 % Total $ 351,345

100 %

$ 247,303

100 %











Market









Service Provider $ 192,746

55 %

$ 145,011

59 % Broadcast and Media 158,599

45 %

102,292

41 % Total $ 351,345

100 %

$ 247,303

100 %

Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Segment Information (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 68,729



$ 57,592



$ 126,321



$ —



$ 126,321

Gross profit 42,534



24,165



66,699



(545)



66,154

Gross margin % 61.9 %

42.0 %

52.8 %





52.4 % Operating income (loss) 7,904



3,903



11,807



(6,436)



5,371

Operating margin % 11.5 %

6.8 %

9.3 %





4.3 %





















Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 63,355



$ 50,093



$ 113,448



$ —



$ 113,448

Gross profit 37,571



23,538



61,109



(604)



60,505

Gross margin % 59.3 %

47.0 %

53.9 %





53.3 % Operating income (loss) 1,559



4,992



6,551



(4,415)



2,136

Operating margin % 2.5 %

10.0 %

5.8 %





1.9 %





















Three Months Ended September 25, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 54,641



$ 40,251



$ 94,892



$ —



$ 94,892

Gross profit 29,825



19,682



49,507



(583)



48,924

Gross margin % 54.6 %

48.9 %

52.2 %





51.6 % Operating loss (1,699)



5,876



4,177



(5,798)



(1,621)

Operating margin % (3.1) %

14.6 %

4.4 %





(1.7) %



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 202,415



$ 148,930



$ 351,345



$ —



$ 351,345

Gross profit 118,879



65,111



183,990



(2,186)



181,804

Gross margin % 58.7 %

43.7 %

52.4 %





51.7 % Operating income (loss) 13,235



10,191



23,426



(19,763)



3,663

Operating margin % 6.5 %

6.8 %

6.7 %





1.0 %





















Nine Months Ended September 25, 2020

Video

Cable Access

Total Segment

Measures (non-GAAP)

Adjustments (1)

Consolidated

GAAP Measures Net revenue $ 156,466



$ 90,837



$ 247,303



$ —



$ 247,303

Gross profit 83,756



42,224



125,980



(2,545)



123,435

Gross margin % 53.5 %

46.5 %

50.9 %





49.9 % Operating income (loss) (12,203)



1,733



(10,470)



(18,754)



(29,224)

Operating margin % (7.8) %

1.9 %

(4.2) %





(11.8) %

(1) See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Harmonic Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



Three Months Ended October 1, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating

Expense

Income from

Operations

Total Non-

operating

expense, net

Net Income GAAP $ 126,321



$ 66,154



$ 60,783



$ 5,371



$ (2,899)



$ 1,530

Stock-based compensation —



545



(5,891)



6,436



—



6,436

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible

notes —



—



—



—



1,592



1,592

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



—



(108)

Total adjustments —



545



(5,891)



6,436



1,592



7,920

Non-GAAP $ 126,321



$ 66,699



$ 54,892



$ 11,807



$ (1,307)



$ 9,450

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



52.4 %

48.1 %

4.3 %

(2.3) %

1.2 % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.8 %

43.5 %

9.3 %

(1.0) %

7.5 % Diluted net income per share:





















GAAP



















$ 0.01

Non-GAAP



















$ 0.09

Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















106,421



Three Months Ended July 2, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 113,448



$ 60,505



$ 58,369



$ 2,136



$ (2,777)



$ (2,009)

Stock-based compensation —



222



(3,811)



4,033



—



4,033

Restructuring and related charges —



382



—



382



—



382

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —



—



—



—



1,560



1,560

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



—



836

Total adjustments —



604



(3,811)



4,415



1,560



6,811

Non-GAAP $ 113,448



$ 61,109



$ 54,558



$ 6,551



$ (1,217)



$ 4,802

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



53.3 %

51.5 %

1.9 %

(2.4) %

(1.8) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



53.9 %

48.1 %

5.8 %

(1.1) %

4.2 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.02)

Non-GAAP



















$ 0.05

Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















101,218

Non-GAAP



















103,825



Three Months Ended September 25, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Income (Loss) from Operations

Total Non-operating expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 94,892



$ 48,924



$ 50,545



$ (1,621)



$ (2,974)



$ (5,381)

Stock-based compensation —



281



(3,649)



3,930



—



3,930

Amortization of intangibles —



—



(752)



752



—



752

Restructuring and related charges —



302



(814)



1,116



—



1,116

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —



—



—



—



1,666



1,666

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



—



499

Total adjustments —



583



(5,215)



5,798



1,666



7,963

Non-GAAP $ 94,892



$ 49,507



$ 45,330



$ 4,177



$ (1,308)



$ 2,582

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.6 %

53.3 %

(1.7) %

(3.1) %

(5.7) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.2 %

47.8 %

4.4 %

(1.4) %

2.7 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.06)

Non-GAAP



















$ 0.03

Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















97,563

Non-GAAP



















98,361



Nine Months Ended October 1, 2021

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Income from Operations

Total Non-operating expense, net

Net Income

(Loss) GAAP $ 351,345



$ 181,804



$ 178,141



$ 3,663



$ (7,260)



$ (6,603)

Stock-based compensation —



1,840



(17,027)



18,867



—



18,867

Amortization of intangibles —







(507)



507



—



507

Restructuring and related charges —



346



(43)



389



—



389

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —



—



—



—



4,684



4,684

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



—



922

Total adjustments —



2,186



(17,577)



19,763



4,684



25,369

Non-GAAP $ 351,345



$ 183,990



$ 160,564



$ 23,426



$ (2,576)



$ 18,766

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



51.7 %

50.7 %

1.0 %

(2.1) %

(1.9) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



52.4 %

45.7 %

6.7 %

(0.7) %

5.3 % Diluted net income (loss) per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.07)

Non-GAAP



















$ 0.18

Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP



















101,057

Non-GAAP



















104,474



Nine Months Ended September 25, 2020

Revenue

Gross Profit

Total

Operating Expense

Loss from Operations

Total Non-operating expense, net

Net Loss GAAP $ 247,303



$ 123,435



$ 152,659



$ (29,224)



$ (10,419)



$ (42,736)

Stock-based compensation —



1,364



(12,373)



13,737



—



13,737

Amortization of intangibles —



950



(2,264)



3,214



—



3,214

Restructuring and related charges —



231



(1,572)



1,803



—



1,803

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



—



—



—



834



834

Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —



—



—



—



5,451



5,451

Discrete tax items and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —



—



—



—



—



4,553

Total adjustments —



2,545



(16,209)



18,754



6,285



29,592

Non-GAAP $ 247,303



$ 125,980



$ 136,450



$ (10,470)



$ (4,134)



$ (13,144)

As a % of revenue (GAAP)



49.9 %

61.7 %

(11.8) %

(4.2) %

(17.3) % As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)



50.9 %

55.2 %

(4.2) %

(1.7) %

(5.3) % Diluted net loss per share:





















GAAP



















$ (0.44)

Non-GAAP



















$ (0.14)

Shares used in per share calculation:





















GAAP and Non-GAAP



















96,623



Harmonic Inc. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

October 1, 2021

July 2, 2021

September 25, 2020 Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 1,530



$ (2,009)



$ (5,381)

Provision for income taxes 942



1,368



786

Interest expense, net 2,686



2,630



2,807

Depreciation 3,231



3,107



3,148

Amortization of intangibles —



—



752

EBITDA 8,389



5,096



2,112













Adjustments









Stock-based compensation 6,436



4,033



3,930

Restructuring and related charges —



382



1,116

Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,825



$ 9,511



$ 7,158









Nine Months Ended

October 1, 2021

September 25, 2020 Net loss - GAAP $ (6,603)



$ (42,736)

Provision for income taxes 3,006



3,093

Interest expense, net 7,919



8,772

Depreciation 9,395



8,683

Amortization of intangibles 507



3,214

EBITDA 14,224



(18,974)









Adjustments





Stock-based compensation 18,867



13,737

Loss on convertible debt extinguishment —



834

Restructuring and related charges 389



1,803

Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,480



$ (2,600)





Q4 2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income from

Operations

Net Income GAAP $147.0 to $157.0

$69.5 to $76.3

$7.3 to $12.1

$3.0 to $7.8 Stock-based compensation expense —

0.3

5.1

5.1 Restructuring and related charges —

0.4

0.8

0.8 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

1.6 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

$(0.1) to $(0.5) Total adjustments —

0.7

5.9

$7.4 to $7.0 Non-GAAP $147.0 to $157.0

$70.2 to $77.0

$13.2 to $18.0

$10.4 to $14.8 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







47.3% to 48.6%

5.0% to 7.7%

2.0% to 5.0% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







47.8% to 49.0%

9.0% to 11.5%

7.1% to 9.4% Diluted net income per share:





























GAAP























$0.03 to $0.07 Non-GAAP























$0.10 to $0.14 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP and Non-GAAP























106.9

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.



2021 Financial Guidance (1)

Revenue

Gross Profit

Income from

Operations

Net Income (Loss) GAAP $498.0 to $508.0

$251.2 to $258.0

$10.9 to $15.7

$(3.7) to $1.1 Stock-based compensation expense —

2.2

24.0

24.0 Amortization of intangibles —

—

0.5

0.5 Restructuring and related charges —

0.7

1.2

1.2 Non-cash interest and other expenses related to convertible notes —

—

—

6.3 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments —

—

—

$0.9 to $0.5 Total adjustments —

2.9

25.7

$32.9 to $32.5 Non-GAAP $498.0 to $508.0

$254.1 to $260.9

$36.6 to $41.4

$29.2 to $33.6 As a % of revenue (GAAP)







50.4% to 50.8%

2.2% to 3.1%

(0.7)% to 0.2% As a % of revenue (Non-GAAP)







51.0% to 51.4%

7.3% to 8.1%

5.9% to 6.6% Diluted net income (loss) per share:





























GAAP























$(0.04) to $0.01 Non-GAAP























$0.28 to $0.32 Shares used in per share calculation:





























GAAP























101.5 to 105.1 Non-GAAP























105.1

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

Harmonic Inc. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on Financial Guidance (Unaudited)(1) (In millions)





Q4 2021 Financial

Guidance

2021 Financial

Guidance Net income (loss) - GAAP

$3.0 to $7.8

$(3.7) to $1.1 Provision for income taxes





1.1





4.2 Interest expense, net





2.6





10.5 Depreciation





4.4





13.8 Amortization of intangibles





—





0.5 EBITDA

$11.1 to $15.9

$25.3 to $30.1

















Adjustments















Stock-based compensation





5.1





24.0 Restructuring and related charges





0.8





1.2 Adjusted EBITDA

$17.0 to $21.8

$50.5 to $55.3

(1) Components may not sum to total due to rounding.

