Baskin-Robbins Carves Up A Sweet New November Menu to Welcome the Holiday Season

Celebrate the Beginning of the Holiday Season with the Return of Baskin-Robbins' Iconic Turkey Cake and a New Sweet and Spiced Flavor of the Month

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins is celebrating the fall holiday season this November with the return of the brand's iconic Turkey Cake . Sure to make everyone at the dessert table do a double take, this all-ice cream "turkey" is stuffed with guests' favorite ice cream, topped with two sugar cone legs and smothered in a rich caramel praline glaze sitting on top of a bed of frosting garnish. To carve out a little more space in your wallet this season, Baskin-Robbins is offering $5 off any cake purchase of $35 or more through November 25*.

This November, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its iconic Turkey Cake, the ultimate sweet treat to round out your Thanksgiving spread. This turkey features a rich praline glaze and two sugar cone legs on top of a bed of frosting garnish, and is stuffed to perfection with your favorite Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors.

Cozy up and indulge in another taste of the holidays with November's Flavor of the Month, Snickerdoodle Chai. An unexpected, not-so-traditional yet classic twist of fall flavors, this seasonal scoop is a can't-miss combination of snickerdoodle dough pieces and vanilla chai flavored ice cream with a cinnamon streusel ribbon swirled throughout**. The perfect blend of sweet and spice, Snickerdoodle Chai will have you wanting to grab a flannel and head to Baskin-Robbins all month long.

"Fall is all about flavors that remind guests of seasonal treats enjoyed at home, and we're thrilled to bring some of these flavors into Baskin-Robbins shops across the country this November," said Charlie Nutting, Brand Marketing Director at Inspire Brands. "We're also excited to bring back Baskin-Robbins' own Thanksgiving tradition, the beloved Turkey Cake, which is the perfect conversation piece & Insta-worthy addition to any Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving gathering."

And, to give thanks to all the ice cream loving guests, Baskin-Robbins is offering a free kids scoop of your favorite flavor—whether it's spiced, salted or just plain sweet—starting on Thanksgiving Day through November 30 with a purchase of $15 or more†. Get all the seasonally sweet details on this month's offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins ), TikTok ( www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins ), Twitter ( www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins ).

*Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on any cake purchase of $35 or more. Not valid on Gender Reveal or Smash Cake programs. Expires 11/25/21 or 5 minutes after clicking "Redeem In-Store". Single-use coupon. Coupon must be presented inside the BR Mobile App and scanned at the time of purchase. Coupon cannot be used multiple times during a single transaction. May not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion. Limit one coupon, per device, per visit. No substitutions allowed. Void if reproduced, copied, transferred, distributed, purchased, traded or sold and where prohibited or restricted by law. ©2021 BR IP Holder LLC.

**Snickerdoodle Chai Flavor of the Month will be distributed for purchase at participating locations across the country throughout November based on availability.

†Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations. Expires 11/30/21 or 5 minutes after clicking "Redeem In-Store". Single-use coupon. Coupon must be presented inside the BR Mobile App and scanned at the time of purchase. Coupon cannot be used multiple times during a single transaction. May not be combined with any other coupon, discount or promotion. Limit one coupon, per device, per visit. No substitutions allowed. Void if reproduced, copied, transferred, distributed, purchased, traded or sold and where prohibited or restricted by law. ©2021 BR IP Holder LLC. Flavor availability varies by shop.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and http://www.InspireBrands.com .

Baskin-Robbins' November Flavor of the Month, Snickerdoodle Chai, will give you one more thing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Swirling a cinnamon streusel ribbon through vanilla chai flavored ice cream with pieces of snickerdoodle dough throughout, this scoop is the unexpected yet classic combination of fall flavors you didn't know you needed.

