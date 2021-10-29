Cricket Wireless Reaches 12.4 Million Subscriber Milestone and Revs Up Plans Giving Customers Access to the Fast Lane Removes 8Mbps Speed Caps on $30, $40 and $55 plans and Adds 5G Access on All Plans

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the news? Cricket Wireless announced today it has grown the #CricketNation to 12.4 million subscribers, an increase of more than 2 million subscribers in 2 years, and has tuned up its rate plans, removing the 8Mbps speed caps on its $30, $40 and $55/mo. plans and adding 5G network access on all plans1. Cricket is part of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio. AT&T has been the fastest growing prepaid carrier in the United States since 2019. It serves more than 19 million total prepaid subscribers and had near record-low churn in the third quarter of 2021.

While this is a major company milestone, it represents something more significant to John Dwyer, president of Cricket Wireless.

"The last two years have been challenging for people. During this unprecedented time, when in-person contact has been limited, we all have relied on our wireless devices to keep us connected to the people, things and experiences that matter most. Through it all, we have quietly been focused on taking care of our customers—giving new ones a reason to make the switch to Cricket and giving our existing customers reasons to stay. We are proud of our subscriber growth and remain committed to earning the loyalty of our customers every day."

What's new with Cricket's rate plans? We're making our plans even better, giving customers more by:

Including 5G access on all plans, which means existing customers on our current rate plans can enjoy access to the 5G network 1 for just $25 /mo. per line with 4 lines of service 2

Removing the 8Mbps speed cap on our $30 /mo., $40 /mo. and $55 /mo.3 plans.

What does Cricket offer that's different than others? Well, we try to do it differently than other prepaid companies. Here's how:

Value-added services that give that something extra:

Ad-supported tier of HBO Max 4 included in our $60 /month unlimited plan. included in our/month unlimited plan.

First-year FREE Sam's Club membership 5 for customers on our $60 /month unlimited plan. for customers on our/month unlimited plan.

FREE subscription to Bark Jr Parental Controls app 6 that helps families navigate the digital world and keep kids safer online. that helps families navigate the digital world and keep kids safer online.

Easy, Smart Investing with Acorns where Cricket customers who sign up for a new Acorns account, and invest $5 , will receive a $10 investment bonus in their Acorns Invest account. 7 For every month their wireless service is paid, Cricket will invest $1 into their Acorn account. where Cricket customers who sign up for a new Acorns account, and invest, will receive ainvestment bonus in their Acorns Invest account.For every month their wireless service is paid, Cricket will investinto their Acorn account.

Offers Emergency Broadband Benefit8 (EBB), a temporary federal government program that provides eligible customers a benefit of up to $50 /month, or up to $75 /mo. on Tribal lands, on eligible Cricket service. That makes our top unlimited plan just $10 /month after the benefit is applied. (EBB), a temporary federal government program that provides eligible customers a benefit of up to/month, or up to/mo. on Tribal lands, on eligible Cricket service. That makes our top unlimited plan just/month after the benefit is applied.

Helping communities we serve: For more than 20 years, we've made it our mission to give back to the local communities who support us – through our many Authorized Retailers that operate the Cricket stores across the country and our support of local organizations and projects. We also support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) sports and music programs and work with non-profits like the Boys & Girls Club of America to support and inspire youth.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices.

