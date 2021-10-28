K&N Announces Mo Ayad as VP of New Product Development Marketing

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N is pleased to announce that Mo Ayad has joined K&N Engineering as the Vice President of New Product Development Marketing.

ABOUT MO AYAD

Mo Ayad possesses an expansive knowledge of automotive performance products, and his expertise will help facilitate K&N's continued growth in the performance filtration segment. Mo was a driving force behind the sales relationship between Turn 14 and K&N, and many of its resulting successes. He previously worked in performance automotive at AutoAnything. Mo will report to JR Badian, Chief Marketing Officer at K&N Engineering.

"Mo will be a significant asset to K&N as we continue to build and innovate in the automotive performance category. His knowledge and experience will be an invaluable resource as we expand on the strong foundation that K&N has worked tirelessly to establish. These are exciting times for K&N," said Richard Bisson, CEO of K&N.

K&N has focused on expanding its leadership and management teams in 2021 in order to facilitate continued category growth and expansion. Several new product lines have launched in the past two years with advancements in additional categories slated for 2022.

"K&N Engineering has been the industry leader in washable automotive filtration for over 50 years, and we will continue to spearhead the best technology as we place our customers' needs at the forefront of every initiative. We are focused on acquiring the best and brightest talent as we position ourselves for changing consumer behavior," said JR Badian, CMO of K&N.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Whether you're searching for an air filter to help protect your engine and increase performance, a cabin air filter to keep the interior of your vehicle clean and fresh, or a home air filter to help protect the air you breathe at home—K&N® has the reputation for exceptional quality and customer service that you can trust. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N®, visit www.knfilters.com.

