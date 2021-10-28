IGT PlaySports Expands Market Opportunities in Puerto Rico as WinIn's Sports Betting Technology and Services Provider

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has expanded its sports betting market opportunities in Puerto Rico via a multi-year PlaySports technology and services agreement with The Stadium LLC. The Stadium LLC owns and operates WinIn, a Puerto-Rico based entertainment company that has partnerships with leading eSports companies and the top baseball league in the region, Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente, that plans to expand into the recently regulated sports betting market in Puerto Rico.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power all of WinIn's future online and retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico.

"As the sports betting market in Puerto Rico takes shape, WinIn is well-positioned to deliver world-class online and retail sports betting thanks to our technology and services partnership with IGT," said Grace Santana, WinIn Chief Operating Officer. "IGT's PlaySports platform continues to prove its capacity to scale with new market opportunities and give players a seamless omnichannel experience that they can trust."

"IGT PlaySports is highly experienced at helping operators such as WinIn successfully establish competitive sportsbooks in newly regulated jurisdictions," said Joe Asher, IGT President of Sport Betting. "The prospect of adding Puerto Rico as a territory with PlaySports-powered sportsbooks is another exciting step in our effort to further expand our footprint across North America."

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

