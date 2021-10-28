As part of its Be Kind to The Planet initiative, the company compensated for all CO2 emissions by supporting regenerative projects around the world

Globant Achieves Carbon Neutrality and Signs Science-Based Targets Commitment to Reinforce its Dedication to Fighting Climate Change As part of its Be Kind to The Planet initiative, the company compensated for all CO2 emissions by supporting regenerative projects around the world

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing business through innovative technology solutions, announced today that it became carbon neutral as a new step in its commitment to become a net-zero company. Globant started its Net-Zero Roadmap in 2020 when it moved to 100% renewable electricity buying renewable energy certificates that ensured the use of renewable sources in all its operations.

"At Globant we have always been aware of our environmental footprint and reaching carbon neutrality is another important step in our Race to Zero journey," said Martín Migoya, CEO and Co-founder of Globant. "Our efforts to become a net-zero company are aligned to our purpose of making the world a better place, one step at a time and being part of the solution."

In 2021, Globant signed the Science-Based Targets (SBT) Business Ambition for 1.5°C commitment letter joining the Race to Zero global movement, devoted to taking rigorous and immediate action on the company's business related emissions. Globant, with offices in 18 countries and more than 20,000 globers, has started to work on a global decarbonization action plan. Reducing its energy consumption, ensuring the provision of renewable sources of electricity and greening the commuting of globers are only some of its ongoing initiatives to meet its responsibilities towards achieving a zero carbon world.

As a leading technology solutions provider, Globant also works with its global client portfolio to offer them more sustainable strategies. By the end of 2020, the company launched its own Sustainability Studio leveraging the intersection between business, technology and sustainability to help companies reduce their emissions ahead of the 2030 deadline of achieving a 50 percent reduction in global emissions.

To raise awareness inside of the organization and make the carbon neutral milestone a shared achievement, Globant invited all globers worldwide to be part of the global commitment and choose among the following offsetting projects they want to compensate their own working carbon footprint: Bajo Calima y Bahía Málaga (Colombia), Brazil Nut (Peru), Kootznoowoo (US, Alaska), GreenTech (Romania), and Wind Power Project (India).

"Since our race to zero emissions started, we have always conceived the initiative as a team effort to transform our company into a net-positive environmental agent", said Francisco Michref, Government Affairs & Sustainability Director at Globant "Achieving carbon neutrality is a very significant milestone for Globant, but this is just the beginning. Neutrality itself shall be accompanied by long-term science based targets to gradually achieve an enhanced model for decarbonization. "

The Be Kind to the Planet initiative has long been committed to making the world a better place and transforming people's lives by reducing emissions and leading the way towards a better world for this generation and future ones.

For more information on Globant's sustainability and Be Kind initiatives, visit Globant.com/be-kind .

About Globant:

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 20,000 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are members of the Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates

For more information, visit www.globant.com

View original content:

SOURCE Globant