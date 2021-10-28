Flagstar Bank Names Campbell Head of Servicing

TROY, Mich., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstar Bank has named James Campbell executive vice president and head of servicing for Flagstar's residential mortgage business. He brings to Flagstar over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry with a focus on the customer experience, employee development, process improvement, automation, and change management.

James Campbell, head of Servicing, Flagstar Bank

Campbell most recently was head of servicing and post-closing at Caliber Home Loans, Inc. He has a track record of working with his origination partners in all four lending channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent and direct-to-consumer—to deliver an outstanding customer experience. Other industry experience includes serving as director and head of asset management for the residential mortgage-backed securities group at Deutsche Bank and as a director at Credit Suisse, where he had oversight of the residential mortgage-backed securities servicing portfolios.

"We're fortunate to have someone of James's experience and quality to head our servicing business," said Lee Smith, president of Mortgage at Flagstar. "Servicing is an important and growing business at Flagstar—it's also a business where the customer experience is paramount. We're delighted to put our best-in-class servicing platform under James's leadership and look for more good things to happen for Flagstar and our servicing customers."

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is a $27.0 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 84 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and recordkeeping for $272 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

